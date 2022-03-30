Super League Gaming and iHeartMedia Join Forces to Bring Brands into the Metaverse

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming , (Nasdaq: SLGG), a leading network of metaverse games, monetization tools, and content channels, and iHeartMedia (Nasdaq: IHRT), the leading audio company in America, announced today a partnership that will leverage iHeartMedia’s massive North American sales force of 1,500 sellers in every major market nationwide, as well as its vast roster of partners, to bring Super League’s highly-sought after ad inventory and influencer network to brands looking to gain entry to the metaverse. The two companies will also collaborate on the development and rollout of iHeartMedia’s “iHeartLand” virtual spaces and fan experiences across metaverse platforms as well as the distribution of Super League’s immersive new 3D and NPC (non-player character) ad units.



With this newly-forged alliance, Super League will share its deep knowledge and insights on open metaverse gaming platforms such as Roblox and Minecraft. This includes the company’s robust suite of exclusive analytics to help guide the go-to-market plans and future-forward sales strategies for iHeartMedia’s portfolio of premium brand advertisers. Super League’s ad tech solutions feature a platform deployed within more than 150 curated, brand-safe games in Roblox that reach more than 70 million monthly active players; measurable formats within the largest free Minecraft server host community in the world, Minehut ; and dynamic home page placements across dozens of YouTube channels collectively boasting more than 65 million subscribers who are passionate about gaming entertainment. This partnership reaches far into the depths of the metaverse to provide iHeartMedia’s sales team – North America's largest and most powerful – with full access to Super League’s coveted, measurable, and ground-breaking metaverse ad inventory and products that are brand-friendly and kidSafe certified .

Creators and developers working with Super League will continue to have full control over the ads that appear in the environments they have built and grown, with iHeartMedia poised to ramp up their monetization opportunities at an accelerated pace.

“Generation Z does not distinguish between physical and digital worlds, moving fluidly between the two in their daily existence. iHeartMedia has been a defining brand at this very intersection, combining digital and physical content experiences that delight consumers and fans,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League. “It is awesome to be working alongside iHeart as they extend their brand into the metaverse and deepen their commitment to providing impactful solutions to the top advertisers on the planet.”

“As we develop and introduce our unique iHeart experiences in the metaverse this year, we’re thrilled to partner with Super League to create new and compelling ways to connect our brand partners to passionate fans in our virtual spaces and beyond,” said Jessica Jerrick, Executive Vice President, Digital Distribution and Platform Partnerships for iHeartMedia. “Super League's expertise, coupled with their best-in-class ad tech and expansive inventory across Roblox games, puts them at the forefront of this exciting space and makes them an ideal partner for iHeartMedia’s new extensions in the metaverse.”

With Super League’s metaverse mastery and iHeartMedia’s expertise in delivering one-of-a-kind experiences, the partnership is poised to raise the bar for younger consumers and the brands who want to reach them. Through exciting and immersive events supported by innovative marketing campaigns, consumers can expect rich experiences that weave together real life and virtual life with compelling content, exclusive merchandise, exciting competitions and much more.

“iHeartMedia gets it – they’re not messing around. They know that the metaverse is not a passing fad - it’s here to stay,” says Ann Hand, Chairman and CEO of Super League Gaming. “They recognized that only a premium partner could provide the specific expertise and quality, brand-safe experiences they need. Super League’s proven track record fits that bill and we are thrilled to be working together with them on their upcoming metaverse experiences.”

