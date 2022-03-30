Men's Fleece Jackets Canada - Shackets And Overshirts Added To Frank And Oak's Smart Layer Range

Montreal, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak, an apparel company based in Quebec, Canada, has introduced the men’s Sherpa fleece jacket made from 52% recycled nylon and 48% recycled polyester. The former is made from recycled textile nylon waste while the latter is made from recycled textile waste. The jacket’s label is also made from recycled polyester. The product is available in XS, S, M, L, XL, and XXL sizes, in colours such as iron grey, rosin, and off-white. More information about the newly introduced men’s Sherpa fleece jacket can be obtained from https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/smart-layer-outerwear-mw?

The modular layers of this fleece jacket, which is a part of the brand’s Smart-Layer collection, are designed for every season. Frank And Oak’s Smart-Layer collection has become widely popular since its initial release in 2019. While most jackets don’t take into account their impact on the planet and the various weather conditions experienced throughout the year, Frank And Oak’s modular outerwear, made using recycled materials, seamlessly attaches together to provide the best kind of layering.

This sustainable jacket has been provided with a fuzzy inside that is made from recycled polyester with a durable and sleek shell made with a blend of recycled nylon and recycled polyester. It has one chest pocket, two side pockets, and a mock neck.

The jacket features a NATULON® zipper tape that is made from recycled materials such as PET, POM, and PBT, utilising a chemical process that facilitates further recycling. It is also provided with ripstop fabric that makes the clothes stronger and more durable through the use of a special interlocking reinforcement method.

As previously announced, since its launch in 2012 in Montreal, Frank And Oak had made it a brand goal to establish an apparel brand that would send a message to both entrepreneurs and creatives. Their original Mile End store in Montreal quickly became a favourite, and over time the company gained recognition as one of the premier lifestyle brands and online retailers in Canada. The company is a certified B Corp and has nurtured the reputation of being a leader in the sustainable fashion market because of the application of innovative fabrics made from materials derived from nature to produce thoughtfully designed fashion wear to inspire better living and help people enjoy more while feeling good in everything they wear. Currently, 75% of the brand’s clothes are made using sustainably processed and eco-friendly materials.

In 2019, Frank And Oak committed to achieving a number of goals to be accomplished by 2022. The first goal was to totally eliminate virgin plastics from its supply chain. The second was to fully offset its greenhouse gas emissions. The third goal was to increase utilisation of renewable energies and the fourth goal was to have a zero-waste philosophy and a community spirit. In a recently released report on the status of these goals, the brand reveals that it has been able to achieve the first goal. This is indicated by the fact that all the product tags are made from biodegradable sugarcane paper and are printed with soy-based ink. Furthermore, 78% of the products contain certified low-impact, organic, cruelty-free, biodegradable, or recycled fibres.

Those interested in learning more about the environment-friendly products available from Frank And Oak, such as the men’s Sherpa fleece jacket, can check out the website at https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/men-outerwear

