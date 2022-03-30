Pattison Media Partners with Momentum Media Marketing to Launch SPADE

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattison Media is pleased to announce a strategic partnership that will see Vancouver’s Momentum Media Marketing license and launch its SPADE, advertising measurement, conversion tracking, and attribution technology platform, and market it to the radio industry.



Developed and beta-tested in-house over several years by Pattison Media, SPADE solves for one of the radio industry’s biggest challenges: attributing increased client sales directly to their radio advertising campaigns and defining that return on investment.

“Now that we’ve conquered the attribution code, we want all radio broadcasters to benefit from the SPADE platform,” stated Rod Schween, President of Pattison Media. “Partnering with Momentum Media Marketing allows us to share this incredible technology with all of radio with a proven team that serves the industry on multiple levels.”

“Pattison Media has brilliantly leveraged its digital expertise, brand assets, and key category retailers to deliver incredible data sets and stellar case studies that establish proof of concept,” says Shawn Smith, President of Momentum Media Marketing. “SPADE is positioned to quickly become the industry standard in radio campaign attribution and measurement.”

SPADE leverages minute-by-minute listening and streaming data and myriad other digital data inputs to track listener response to client ad campaigns and provides metrics that clearly illustrate the effectiveness of radio advertising.

“SPADE demonstrates what we all knew but needed a new way to quantify: radio delivers incredible ROI,” says Andrew Snook, Director of Digital for Pattison Media. “Now a radio account executive, advertising client, or a buying agency can watch radio campaign results in real time and use the intelligence gathered to inform future decisions. SPADE is a game changer!”

For more information on SPADE, reach out to Momentum Media Marketing at (604) 872-8900 ext.300 or shawn@momentummediamarketing.com.



About Pattison Media

Headquartered in Kamloops, B.C., Pattison Media, is the country’s largest, private, western-based media company. Spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, their operations currently encompass 45 FM and 3 AM radio stations, 3 television stations, 18 online news portals and a strategic partnership/partial ownership in digital & creative agency, Lift Interactive, in Edmonton, AB. Pattison Media is a proud division of the Jim Pattison Group, a diversified group of operating businesses, based in Vancouver, which has grown to become the second largest privately held company in Canada. Please visit www.pattisonmedia.com or www.jimpattison.com for more information.

About Momentum Media Marketing

Based in Vancouver, B.C., Momentum Media Marketing is a creator, developer, marketer, and licensor of brands, content, software, and tools for the broadcast industry, throughout Canada, the United States, and worldwide. Momentum manages Radioplayer Canada, on behalf of the consortium of participating radio broadcasters in Canada. Momentum also publishes Broadcast Dialogue, Canada’s broadcast trade industry publication of record, celebrating its 30th year in 2022. Please visit www.momentummediamarketing.com for more information.