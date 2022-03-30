Islandsbanki hf.: Conclusion of covered bond offering

English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of covered bonds. Total demand amounted to ISK 3,000m.

The non-index linked issue ISB CB 27 was sold for an amount of ISK 2,420m at a yield of 5.71%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 2.420m with a yield ranging from 5.64% - 5.71%. The Bank is selling previously issued own bonds. The total nominal amount issued in the series is ISK 43,840m.

The non-index linked issue ISB CBF 27 was sold for an amount of ISK 80m at 1-month REIBOR + 0,40%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 580m at a spread ranging from 0,40%-0,48%. The Bank is selling previously issued own bonds. The total nominal amount issued in the series is ISK 10,000m.