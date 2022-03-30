Petrographic Study confirms Feni Porphyry system

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY) is pleased to report that petrology work carried out on the highly successful diamond drill hole ADK004 (see TSXV Release 01 December 2021) supports the existence of two styles of mineralization – a shallower epithermal style overprinting an earlier porphyry mineralization event (as reported by earlier workers), confirming that we are in a highly mineralized system.



Petrological work carried out by Mintex Petrological Solutions on 14 drill core samples (on 12 polished thin sections and two polished buttons for SEM) has confirmed the geological understanding that two styles of mineralization exist at the Kabang prospect.

The first nine shallower samples show epithermal characteristics with pervasive adularia alteration overprinted by kaolinite-dickite and alunite (advanced argillic) alteration with variable paragenetically late pyrite-chalcopyrite-arsenopyrite mineralisation in veins (azurite was observed in one sample).

The five deeper samples are plagioclase-phyric phenocryst-rich diorite porphyries with occasional apatite phenocrysts. These brecciated porphyries are chalcopyrite-rich with chalcopyrite replacement of clasts and matrix, as well as mineralised thin quartz veins indicative of porphyry style mineralisation.

Overall, the shallower samples from this deeper suite of rocks show adularia (potassic) alteration overprinted by advanced argillic alteration (hosting the shallower epithermal gold zone), and the deeper samples also have an advanced argillic overprint into the porphyry system (hosting the underlying porphyry copper / gold mineralisation).

Adyton Resources CEO, Mr. Tim Crossley, said that “we are extremely excited by the results of the petrology work which has confirmed our views that Feni hosts a highly mineralized system.” Commenting further he noted that the area around ADK004 is open in all directions for porphyry style targets, in particular the area to the north where there has been no drilling carried out.

Mr. Crossley went on to say, “This petrography work follows on from the company’s significant gold and copper intersects reported in December 2021 including the world class copper intercept in hole 4 of 6.4m @5.1% copper and 1.6 g/t gold with 35m of disseminated 0.3% copper and 1.1g/t gold above the high-grade massive sulphide zone.

These intercepts followed on from the previously reported intercepts from holes 1 and 3 of 144.8m from surface of 0.8 g/t Au in hole 1 and 84 m @0.6g/t in hole 3.”

The Feni Project

The Feni project hosts an existing inferred 1.46 Moz NI 43-101 compliant gold Resource¹ and lies within the Feni Island Group at the southeast end of the 250 km long Lihir alkalic volcanic island chain, which is largely Pliocene-Pleistocene in age. The chain lies 40 – 60 km off the east coast of New Ireland, PNG (Figure 1), with Feni, located in a highly mineralized part of PNG, having many geological similarities to the world renowned giant Lihir gold deposit. Further to the south-east lies the large (Panguna) Bougainville copper / gold porphyry deposit.

Figure 1: Feni Island – showing Kabang drilling area – other prospects also shown

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48f9f2e0-1cd3-4820-91ed-c5a2a8a6be5f

______________________

¹ The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral ‎resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, ‎which has outlined an initial inferred ‎mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for ‎contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, ‎assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled “NI ‎‎43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland ‎Province, Papua New Guinea” (the “Feni Technical ‎Report”) dated October 14, 2021 and prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon ‎Tear (MIGI PGeo), ‎Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant ‎and “qualified person” as defined ‎in NI 43-101, available under Adyton’s profile on SEDAR.

The focus of the initial drilling program at Kabang was to test both the shallow epithermal gold zones and deeper porphyry copper potential (Figure 2).

The Company’s maiden drilling program of five diamond holes (1,982m) at Feni was completed in late 2021 (see TSXV Announcement: “01 December 2021: Adyton hits significant copper at Feni Island 6.4m @ 5.1% Cu (including 3.6m @ 6.9% Cu”).

Figure 2: Kabang drilling area showing IP conductive channel, IP phase targets and location of the five completed Adyton diamond drill holes. Hole ADK004 is shown.

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4421839e-bd7d-4da8-9415-5b60a672320f

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

E‐mail: tcrossley@adtyonresources.com

Phone: +61 7 3854 2389

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Rod Watt, BSc Hons (Geo), FAusIMM, Chief Geologist of Adyton, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43‐101 ‐ Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43‐101"). Mr. Watt consents to the inclusion of his name in this release. Mr Watt verified the data disclosed in this press release in accordance with industry standard best practices, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein.”

