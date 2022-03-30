Issue of Equity

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
30 March 2022
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce allotments on 30 March 2022 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”), Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) and AIM Shares of 0.1p each (“AIM Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription which opened on 12 August 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:

Ventures Shares2,426,97469.83
Healthcare Shares744,03785.62
AIM Shares587,907102.42

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 4 April 2022.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:

 

DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each7,867,2472321,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each11,192,1363754,197,051,000
Ventures Shares54,112,15486046,536,452,440
Healthcare Shares22,206,4361,14625,448,575,656
AIM Shares2,034,9901.1462,332,098,540
Total Voting Rights  80,339,378,940