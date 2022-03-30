Silicone Based Catheters Market ($240.9Mn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 6.9% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Silicone Based Catheters Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application [Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)/Catheter Acquired Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI), Surgery on Contiguous Structures of Genitourinary Tract, Prostate Gland Surgery, Spinal Cord Injury, and Others], Usage (Male, Female, and Pediatric), Tip (Nelaton Tip and Tiemann Tip), Product Type (Short-Term Foley Catheters, Long-Term Foley Catheters, and Others), Type (2 Way Sizes: 6 to 26 Fr and 3 Way Sizes: 16 to 26 Fr), and End User (Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others)”, the global silicone based catheters market is projected to reach US$ 240.905 million by 2028 from US$ 150.866 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.





Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Silicone Based Catheters Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00028381/











Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 150.866 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 240.905 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 225 No. Tables 166 No. of Charts & Figures 83 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Application, Usage, Tip, Product Type, Type, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Silicone Based Catheters Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Ribbel International Limited, Angiplast, Sterimed Group, MAIS India, C.R. Bard, Bactiguard AB, Teleflex Incorporated, B.Braun Melsungen AG., MEDASIL, and Convatec Inc. are among the key companies operating in the silicone based catheters market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to tap into prevailing business opportunities.





Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00028381/







In September 2019, ConvaTec Group Plc. signed an agreement to purchase the assets of Southlake Medical Supplies, Inc., a Texas-based independent provider of catheter-related supplies. For the year ended December 31st, 2018, Southlake delivered revenues of US$5.0 million.

In May 2019, Bactiguard published, randomized, controlled multicenter study in India showed that urinary catheters with Bactiguard’s coating for infection prevention reduce the risk of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) by 69 % compared to standard catheters.

The prevalence of urinary incontinence is increasing across the world. According to the National Institutes of Health (2016), 617 million people globally are aged 65 and above. The elderly population is expected to grow significantly in Africa, followed by North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. The burden of urinary incontinence grows with the increasing elderly population across the world. According to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2014, nearly 44% of people aged 65 and above reported bladder incontinence in the US. Similarly, according to a report published by age in the UK in 2018, around 3.2 million people aged over 65 are suffering from urinary incontinence. Thus, the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence propels the growth of the silicone-based catheters market. Also, the rising number of prostate gland surgeries is the second-leading factor that fuels the growth of the market.





Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00028381







The incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, stroke, bladder cancer, prostate cancer, and kidney diseases, is increasing across the globe. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of mortality and result in the deaths of 17.9 million people every year globally. Moreover, according to the International Diabetes Federation's Diabetes Atlas 9th edition 2019, 463 million adults aged 20–79 years had diabetes in 2019, and the number is projected to reach 700 million by 2045. Such a high prevalence of chronic conditions is expected to drive the number of surgical procedures, ultimately boosting the silicone-based catheters market in the coming years.

Additionally, by application, the overall market has been segmented into prostate gland surgery, urinary tract infection (UTI)/catheter acquired urinary tract infection (CAUTI), surgery on contiguous structures of genitourinary tract, prostate gland surgery, spinal cord injury, and others. The urinary tract infection (UTI)/catheter acquired urinary tract infection (CAUTI) segment held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to continue a similar trend over the forecast period owing to rising geriatric population. The prostate gland surgery segment accounted for the second-largest share in the global silicone based catheters market in 2021 owing to the proliferation in the incidence rate of prostate cancer. Additionally, black men in the US and Caribbean have the highest documented prostate cancer incidence rates in the world. Thus fueling the silicone based catheters market across the globe.

Moreover, in 2021, Asia Pacific was the fastest-growing region among all other regions. The silicone based catheters market in the region is expected to grow due to the high adoption rate of silicone catheters in China and Japan and the development of favorable reimbursement scenario in Asian countries. Moreover, the collaboration with international market players and foreign direct investments in India are expected to bolster the growth of the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.





Buy Premium Copy of Silicone Based Catheters Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00028381/







Moreover, favorable reimbursement scenario in the US is driving the growth of the silicone based catheters market by increasing the adoption of the silicone-based catheters during various surgical procedures. Medicaid provides reimbursement to a person for 120 intermittent catheters per month. Similarly, Medicare reimbursement coverage allows the patients to be reimbursed with maximum 200 single use sterile intermittent catheters per month. Thus, the above-mentioned factors are expected to propel the global market growth during the forecast period.





















Browse Adjoining Reports:

Microcatheters Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Indication (Neurovascular, Coronary, General Peripheral Vascular); End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Geography

Indwelling Catheters Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (2-way Catheters, 3-way Catheters, 4-way Catheters); Material (Latex, Silicone); Indication (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia, Critical Care, Post-surgical Care); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare), and Geography

Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product (Normal Balloon Catheter, Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter, Cutting Balloon Catheter, Scoring Balloon Catheter); Balloon Material (Polyolefin Copolymer, Polyethylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate); Delivery Platform (Monorail Balloon Catheter, Over-The-Wire (OTW) Balloon Catheter) and Geography

PTA Balloon Catheters Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type ( Polyurethane, Nylon, Others ); Application ( Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease ); End-User ( Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others )

Intravascular Catheters Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Short PIVC and Integrated/Closed PIVC), Application (Oncology, Gastroenterology, Infectious Diseases, Renal Diseases, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others), and Geography

Dialysis Catheters Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Long-Term Hemodialysis Catheters, Short-Term Hemodialysis Catheters, Peritoneal Catheter); Material (Silicone, Polyurethane); End User (Hospitals, Clinics/Dialysis Centers, Home Dialysis) and Geography

Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Drug Class (Penicillin and Combinations, Quinolones, Cephalosporin, Aminoglycoside Antibiotics, Sulphonamides, Nutritional Supplements), Indication (Complicated Urinary Tract Infection, Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Gynecology and Urology Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Drug Stores), and Geography

Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Form Type (Dipsticks, Cup, Dipslide, Cassette, Others); Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies & Drug Store, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Pharmacies), and Geography

Hospital Acquired Urinary Tract Infection Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product ( Microbial Testing Instruments, reagents and consumables, infection prevention, surveillance software ); Application ( Disease Testing, Drug-Resistance Testing ); Technology ( Phenotypic Methods, Genotypic Methods, , ); Disease ( Hospital Acquired Pneumonia, Bloodstream infections, Surgical Site infections, Gastrointestinal infections, Urinary Tract Infections, Others ); End User ( Hospitals, Intensive Care Units. )

Hematuria Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Treatment (Drugs, Therapies, and Others), Indication (Urinary Tract Infections, Kidney Stones, Urethritis, Blood Cancer, Bladder Stones, Prostate Cancer, Cystitis, Trauma, Vigorous Exercise, Polycystic Kidney Disease, Endometriosis, and Menstruation), Type (Macroscopic Hematuria, Microscopic Hematuria, Idiopathic Hematuria, and Jogger’s Hematuria), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and ASC’s, and Others) and Geography





















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: