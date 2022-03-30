Magical Guizhou: The Grand Choir of Dong

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is an ethnic minority group in Guizhou that does not have a written language. Their oral traditions are carried by singing voices renowned around the world. They are the Dong people. To let more people know about China's Guizhou Province, the People's Daily Online West USA Inc specially launched the "Magic Guizhou" series.

According to legend, there was a Dong master of songs who traveled with books holding the knowledge of musical tones, teaching people everywhere to sing.

When he passed through Sanlong Village in southeastern Guizhou, the smart and hospitable villagers gave him a warm welcome. In exchange, the master taught them every song he knew. Since then, the people in Sanlong have mastered the essence of the "Grand Choir of Dong." Everyone here practices singing and loves singing.

The Grand Choir of Dong, marked by its singular high part on top of multiple lower parts, is polyphonic and performed without instrumental accompaniment or conduction. The Dong people keep this ancient and exquisite musical tradition alive.

For Dong people, each festival and holiday is inevitably a feast of music. Their songs are a reflection of their natural environment, their culture, and their traditions.

After getting up and dressed up in the morning, Dong girls begin to sing. Their hair is wrapped up in high-rising buns embellished with silver accessories. They are dressed in dazzling traditional attire with a pair of beautifully crafted leg wraps. The voices of Dong girls are bright and clear and tender like water.

As you walk down a footpath in the mountains, across the blossoming fields, past thriving crops, you will hear the singing of these Dong women anytime, anywhere.

That's the history of Dong people written in song.

CONTACT:

Amy Zhou

Phone: 919.564.8043

Email: usawest@people.cn

Related Images











Image 1

















Image 2

















Image 3

















Image 4

















Image 5









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment