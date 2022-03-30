Stacker Crane Market Expected to Attain $2.2 Billion by 2030, Predicts The Brainy Insights

Pune, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global stacker crane market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 Billion in 2021 to USD 2.2 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12692



Stacker cranes are part of automated storage and retrieval systems. Stacker cranes are automated machines utilized in the storage and retrieval of goods. They are functional within a racking system with two vertical masts and a lifting cradle in the middle, mobile to facilitate accessibility. The increase in production volume the need to increase efficiency & optimum utilization of storage space have encouraged the adoption of automated warehouse & storage systems. Logistics play a vital role in every sector; the seamless functioning of all the elements & processes is of the utmost importance to retain market share and brand reputation. This seamless functioning is achieved with smart logistics. Minor human errors while applying smart logistics can lead to exponential capital losses. Automated logistics systems are the ideal choice to avoid such errors. With the increase in consumer demand in developing economies, attribution to the rising population, and increase in disposable income, automated systems will witness a parallel rise. This potential opportunity can remain unrealized because of the enormous costs involved in installing and integrating such automated systems. The lack of skilled professionals to operate such systems giving rise to technical errors can further hamper the market's growth. These challenges can be mitigated with technological advancements and new product innovations by making these systems fully automatic and affordable.



Read the full report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/stacker-crane-market-12692



Upsurge in consumer demand, increasing investments in developing said automated systems, and the rise in manufacturing and construction are driving the stacker crane market. The requirement to improve service quality for clients is likely to provide an impetus for innovative automated storage, retrieval, and delivery systems. New product developments and strategic collaborations amongst top companies striving to expand are some of the factors that are predicted to drive global market growth in the future.



Key players operating in the global stacker crane market are



• Daifuku Co. Ltd.

• KION Group AG

• Murata Machinery Ltd

• SSI Schafer

• Swisslog AG

• ATOX Sistemas De Almacenaje

• Cassioli Group

• Doosan Corporation

• Mecalux Inc.

• Clark Material Handling



To enhance their market position in the global stacker crane market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• Greek+, a Chinese firm that holds around 16% of the global market share of autonomous mobile robots, signed a strategic deal with Doosan Logistics solutions. The agreement mentions that the sale and maintenance of autonomous mobile robots in the South Korean market will be taken care of by Doosan logistics solutions. The sim is to improve product offerings and retain authority on the logistics and automation market.



Request Customized Copy of Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12692



The single-column segment dominated the market with a market share of around 59% and a market value of around 0.708 billion in 2021.



The product type segment is divided into single column & double column. The single-column segment dominated the market with a market share of around 59% and a market value of around 0.708 billion in 2021.



The E-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period.



The end-use segment is divided into consumer goods, automotive, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce & others. Over the forecast period, the e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.6%.



The automatic segment dominated the market, accounting for around 82% of global revenue and a market value of about 0.984 billion in 2021.



The operation type segment is divided into automatic & semi-automatic. The automatic segment dominated the market, accounting for around 82% of global revenue and a market value of about 0.984 billion in 2021. Automated systems are preferred as it comes with an algorithm that is designed to improve efficiency, cut down idle time, and reduce unnecessary movements. The lack of skilled labour to operate stacker cranes is driving the demand for automated stacker cranes as it needs minimal human intervention.



Enquire before purchasing this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12692



Regional Segment Analysis of the Stacker Crane Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global stacker crane market, with a market share of around 34% in 2021. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market. The stacker crane market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. China dominates stacker cranes in the Asia Pacific. China is the manufacturing hub for various products and intermediates goods. The production scale is enormous, making China the largest producer of various commodities. The labor in China is getting more expensive, and the production scale is also rising. There has been a rise in the adoption of automated storage & retrieval systems to cut costs and increase efficiency. India is witnessing the adoption of automated logistic systems to become a dominant player in the world's manufacturing industry.



About the report:



The global stacker crane market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com