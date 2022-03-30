MTE Relaunches Prestigious TEAL® Brand for Precision Power

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTE Corporation, a world leader in electrical power quality solutions for commercial and industrial applications, announces the relaunch of the celebrated TEAL brand of power products. Trusted by market leaders since 1985, TEAL offers an innovative suite of precision power monitoring, control, and distribution products for the most critical applications.

TEAL's reliable solutions are used to deliver high-performance power for demanding markets including Medical Imaging & Therapy, Semiconductor Testing, Flight Simulators, and Defense applications. These flexible and scalable product solutions include remote power monitoring, surge suppression, voltage conversion, power distribution, and our patented TEAL isolation transformer - a breakthrough, low impedance design that efficiently delivers peak loads with virtually no noise.

TEAL's customized power quality solutions are tuned specifically for each application and include turn-key design, modular replacements, technical support, and long-term assurance of supply. Through close collaboration with our customers, TEAL engineers develop and productize precision power distribution units (PDU) to the specific requirements of each application.

"TEAL has been trusted by leading companies for decades," said Ahsan Javed, President at MTE. "We are thrilled to reintroduce a brand that has a rich legacy and open it up for new business. TEAL products make a profound impact on people's everyday lives. Our precision power solutions help detect and treat diseases, rigorously train commercial and military pilots, and test cutting-edge semiconductor chips used in all modern electronics."

"TEAL represents some of the best engineering that we offer at MTE," said Todd Shudarek, Director of Engineering. "Our design and integration approach is unsurpassed in the industry, and we are excited to partner with customers on innovative new products."

Visit us at www.mtecorp.com/teal to learn more.

About MTE Corporation

MTE Corporation is a global supplier of power quality products designed to improve the reliability of power electronic systems. MTE designs, manufactures and distributes passive harmonic filters, line/load reactors, link chokes, dV/dt and sinewave motor protection filters, TEAL® Power Conditioning and Distribution Units, and custom magnetic products for the most demanding industries. MTE Corporation is an operating company within the Diversified Industrial Segment of Steel Partners Holding L.P. For more information, please visit www.mtecorp.com.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, food products and services, sports, training, education, entertainment, and lifestyle businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other segments. For more information about Steel Partners, please visit www.steelpartners.com.

