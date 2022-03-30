Restaurants Canada Announces New Chair of the Board, Mike Yasinski

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada, the not-for-profit foodservice association representing over 30,000 members across Canada, today announced the election of Mike Yasinski, President, Rally Social Room as the new Chair of the Board of Directors at their Annual General Meeting.

“It is a true privilege to have been given the opportunity to serve Restaurants Canada members as the Chair of the Board,” Yasinski said at the 2022 AGM. “I look forward to pairing my industry insight and expertise with the brilliant minds on the Board, the executive team, and those among the members of Restaurants Canada to keep our industry moving forward, and towards rebuilding it stronger than ever.”

Mike Yasinski, with his 25 years of industry experience, is formerly the President, CEO, and Co-founder of Gateway Entertainment, Hudsons Canadian Hospitality, and Hudsons Pub. Under his leadership, the companies launched many successful concepts including The Standard, Union Hall, The Ranch, and Hudsons, which grew to 10 locations in two provinces and five major cities across Western Canada. Today, Mike is working on opening his latest concept, an activity based bar and restaurant, the Rally Social Room, in Edmonton.

As Chair, Yasinski will be responsible for overseeing Restaurants Canada’s Board and will work closely with the association’s Interim President and CEO, Roy Little, to not only focus on helping restaurant operators bounce back from the COVID-19 crisis, but ensure that they are also able to achieve long term success in the post-pandemic economy.

Yasinski succeeds Cindy Simpson, Executive Vice-President, Imago Restaurants Inc. who was elected as Chair in March 2021.

“It’s been such an honour to lead the Board over the last year. The challenges we’ve overcome have not only been humbling, but have also reminded me of the passion and strength this industry exudes,” said outgoing Chair, Cindy Simpson. “Supporting this association as it has played an integral role in speaking on behalf of restaurateurs nationwide, advocating exclusively for foodservice, and ensuring resources were in place to pull our industry out of the pandemic has been an absolute pleasure.”

Simpson played an integral role, leading Restaurants Canada’s Board through a significant part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During Cindy’s time as Chair, we have watched as the country took notice of the role foodservice plays in supporting our economy. We’ve been able to make great strides to ensure that our industry remains a top priority for federal and provincial governments,” said Restaurants Canada Interim President and CEO, Roy Little. “I want to thank Cindy for her commitment to our members, the industry as a whole and the association employees, and welcome Mike as we look forward towards a stronger future.”

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada’s foodservice sector was a $95 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day. The industry has since lost hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in sales due to the impacts of COVID-19. www.restaurantscanada.org

