Infusion Pump Market: North America will continue to dominate the global market | MDC Research

Pune, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infusion pumps are medical devices that are used to deliver therapeutic fluids into a patient’s body in a controlled manner. These pumps are capable of delivering fluids in large or small amounts, and to deliver nutrients or medications such as insulin or other hormones, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, pain relievers etc. into a patient’s circulatory system. It is generally used intravenously, although arterial, subcutaneous, and epidural infusions are occasionally used. These are in widespread use in clinical settings such as hospitals, nursing homes and in household.

There has been lot of research resulting in several different varieties of pumps giving more control on the volume and time of the fluid to be delivered. An infusion pump draws fluid from a pump reservoir or a standard bag of intravenous fluid and controls the rate of dosage flow. It provides accurate and continuous therapy, since precise fluid infusion and drug administration is crucial for its optimum management. Because it can use any size bag of intravenous fluid, an infusion pump can be used to deliver fluids at different rates.

Types of Infusion Pumps

These pumps are generally segregated into two different types – Electronic Programmable with a motor driven motor pump and non-programmable constant flow pumps.





By Application:

Enteral Pump - A pump used to deliver food and liquid nutrients through a tube directly into your digestive tract

Insulin Pump – Insulin pumps are small computerized devices used to deliver insulin to patient with diabetes.

Patient Controlled Analgesia Pump - There are highly effective safety pumps equipped with a feature that allows patients to self-administer a controlled amount of medication.

Gravity Infusion Pump – These are one of the most common types of systems used where medication is put in a bag that hangs on a pole, and the pressure of gravity delivers the medication at a safe and steady rate

Syringe Pump – These pumps deliver small doses of high concentration medications over the course of a longer period of time where the fluid is held in the reservoir of a syringe, and a moveable piston controls the delivery of fluid

Elastomeric Pump – Also known as balloon pump or ball pump, has a stretchable balloon reservoir which holds the medication and the pressure from the elastic walls of the balloon drives the fluid delivery.

Multi-Channel Pump – This device can deliver two or more kinds of fluids from multiple reservoirs at multiple rates

Smart Infusion Pumps:

(Generally referred as next generation Infusion Devices)

Smart infusion pump have become increasingly dominant and they offer significant advantages, including the ability to deliver fluids or many of the drugs at a precisely programmed rate using a combination of computer technology and drug libraries to detect dosing and programming errors that may harm patients

Compliance in using smart pumps is important in to avoid medication errors. This system also helps in alerting the users where there is a risk of an adverse drug interaction or when the user set’s the pump parameters outside of specified safety limits.





Major Players

Fresenius Kabi :

German based healthcare company. It has been working on infusion technologies for approximately 50 years, and today produces several types of smart-connected pumps that uses its Agilia infusion system

Baxter International:

American healthcare firm. It produces its own Evo IQ infusion system, and is a flexible technology which means it can be integrated with electronic media record (EMR) and can also adopt new medical capabilities like e-prescriptions

Micrel Medical Devices:

Athens-based medtech firm. They offer Rythmic infusion pumps, which are designed for chemotherapy and several other syringe devices as well

Q-Core Medical:

Israel based medical product manufacturer. They specialize in infusion delivery systems for use in both hospital and homecare settings. They use Q-Core flow control technology in their range of infusion pumps, notable for being small and light which come equipped with a full colour touchscreen and user-friendly interface.

Becton Dickinson:

US healthcare giant. They became a major player in the infusion pump market after acquiring CareFusion in 2014. After this acquisition, they gained several Alaris infusion products, many of which features Guardrails safety software which reduces intravenous medication errors, tracks and measures system performance, and improves overall quality of patient care.

COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance*, Recent Developments) Baxter BD B. Braun Melsungen AG ICU Medical, Inc. Fresenius Kabi AG Medtronic Terumo Corporation Halyard Health Mindray Medical International Limited Insulet Corporation

