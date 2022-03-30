Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS Partners with Curbio to deliver pre-sale home renovations

HOUSTON, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS® today formally announced that it has partnered with Curbio, Inc., the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for REALTORS® and their clients.

Through this partnership, Curbio has become the custom concierge solution for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS®. This new service means that BHHS Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS®' agents will now have access to a completely turnkey home improvement service with fix now, pay later terms for their clients, positioning them to win more listings in a competitive market.

"We're incredibly excited to formally announce our partnership with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS® and to begin providing their agents with a completely turnkey solution for getting every listing market-ready quickly and sold for top dollar," said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Curbio. "In an industry where demand for concierge services is rising, we're thrilled to give BHHS Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS®' agents a solution that will help them compete and give their clients options."

In joining Curbio's brokerage partnerships program, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS®' gains access to a completely customizable concierge solution. Curbio offers pay-at-closing home improvements with no project minimums or maximums, making it an ideal solution for any listing. This partnership leverages as a tool for improving the client experience.

"In an evolving real estate market, we are excited to provide our agents and clients with this amazing cutting-edge technology to stay ahead of the curve. We chose Curbio because of its complete full-service concierge solution that provides convenience to our agents and the client. With their state-of-the-art technology and app, our clients and agents have real-time access to the client's home improvements and online ordering," said Tiffany Curry, Owner and CEO at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Tiffany Curry & Co., REALTORS®.

Curbio is the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients. Founded in 2017, the company has set out to transform the process of getting homes move-in ready with its streamlined approach to home improvement. Powered by technology, Curbio has created a one-stop solution for pre-listing home improvements, handling the entire process from start to finish. Curbio is a completely turnkey solution, taking care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and acting as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects. Curbio makes home improvement accessible and stress-free so that every real estate agent and contractor can grow their business, and every seller can unlock the value in their home. From simple repairs to whole home makeovers, Curbio gets every listing on the market faster and sold for top dollar.

