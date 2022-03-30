Chimeras P2E Metaverse Launches Alpha Version and New NFT Collection

MAHE, Seychelles, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimeras is launching the Alpha Version of the game, which becomes available to users from March 30 and will last for 2-3 months. Accompanying the Alpha game launch, the Chimeras metaverse is announcing the sale of brand new NFT packs containing regular in-game characters.

The launch of the Chimeras game is divided into two stages. The Alpha Stage includes mining and alchemy options. The Public Stage will involve the introduction of various new features as they are developed.

The New Collection

The new packs on offer at the INOs will contain sets of peaceful Chimeras that players can use in their in-game activities to gain additional income.

Players of Chimeras are thrust into a world shrouded in mystery shattered by an ancient conflict against Chaos that was ultimately defeated by the efforts of the Magicians and Alathor the Creator. The Chimeras have ever since worked tirelessly to rebuild the broken islands and maintain peace across the land.

Players can rely on their peaceful Chimeras to mine, fish, or extract valuable elements for use in alchemy. The Chimeras are also adept at running entire islands, increasing the efficiency of buildings, and yielding additional income for their masters. All the farming packs and combat units from the first sales round will also be fully playable and applicable during the public release in a few months.

INO Sale Details

The sale of Chimeras in-game NFTs will start on April 1. Among the platforms to host the sales of the second wave of the NFT packs are Liquidifty, Pacific, Xion, and the Chimeras team is also in the process of negotiations with more INO pads.

The packs set to be placed on sale will consist of 4,880 Tiny Packs at $160 each containing 3 Worker Chimeras, 3 items of Food for increasing Chimera's grade, 1 Miner's Tool, and Level 3 Island Upgrade Resources per pack. Another 2,045 Power Packs for $310 each will contain 4 Worker Chimeras, 4 items of Food for increasing Chimera's grade, 2 Miner's Tools, and Level 4 Island Upgrade Resources per pack. 975 Wow Packs for $550 each will give players access to 4 Worker Chimeras, 8 items of Food for increasing Chimera's grade, 3 Miner's Tools, and Level 5 Island Upgrade Resources.

Farming Income Opportunities

The world of Chimeras provides multiple opportunities for generating income, one of which is the classical farming approach. The packs on offer at the INO provide more profitable boosts for in-game progress but are rightfully limited in quantity. Every pack gives players a great chance to enter the game with solid discounts on valuables.

For more information on income opportunities, please read this article.

About Chimeras Game

The Chimeras project is a Play-to-Earn metaverse that takes the Free-to-Play approach of allowing players to earn on the content they generate in-game and the actions and feats they accomplish. The core concept of Chimeras is a thrilling mobile game with integrated DeFi farming and NFT tokenization that revolves around a fantasy world filled with cuddly creatures — Chimeras. Chimeras include a well-developed backstory that engulfs players with its lore revolving around a vast fantasy world of Chimeras populated with farmers, alchemists, merchants, killers, landowners, and socials, all engaging in a variety of activities.

Anyone willing to join the Chimeras Metaverse still has the chance of becoming an Alpha Version participant. All that is needed is to purchase one of the packs or purchase CHIMs and stake them on the Roseon platform. The mobile game is available for downloading on the Chimeras site (the file is for Android and emulators for PC). The iOS version will accompany the metaverse's public launch. All players can try out the game and earn their first prizes in NFTs and CHIM tokens.

CHIM tokens are available for purchase on the PancakeSwap exchange. Another listing will take place on a CEX exchange this spring, one with which the Chimeras team is currently finalizing terms of cooperation. The company is also working on a service for NFT staking that they intend to announce shortly.

For more about Chimeras and the launch of its new NFT collection, visit their main website here.

