Provincial Government Releases New Housing Legislation

Toronto, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the provincial government released new legislation that aims to increase housing supply and choice for families and individuals alike in communities big and small across our province. The More Homes for Everyone Act, 2022 charts a positive course for increasing attainability and accelerating the construction of critically needed new housing supply. This legislation includes key measures to reduce red tape, remove hurdles to new housing approvals, and end bureaucratic barriers for awaiting families.

“I am pleased to see the province take bold action to increase housing choice, variety and supply in our province by bringing this legislation forward,” noted OHBA President Bob Schickedanz. “This plan charts a path forward which will help create the right environment to accelerate the delivery of new housing for Ontarians at all stages of life.”

Addressing the housing crisis is a long-term challenge and OHBA is pleased to see the government commit to implementing the Housing Affordability Task Force recommendations through annual Housing Supply Action Plans over the next four years. This will provide predictable and measurable changes to reduce burdensome regulation and make it easier to build complete communities. Furthermore, this legislation makes important planning and development approval changes, more appropriately funds and resources the Ontario Land Tribunal and incentivizes municipalities to make timely decisions so that families can move into their new home, faster.

“The provincial government’s commitment to work with industry and all levels of government is critical to addressing the housing crisis we face,” noted OHBA President Bob Schickedanz. “This commitment and approach is fundamentally about supporting growing families, individuals and all Ontarians looking for an attainable place that they can call home, in a community where they can live, work and play.”

-30-

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About OHBA: The Ontario Home Builders’ Association is the voice of the home construction, land development and professional renovation industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 27 local associations across the province.