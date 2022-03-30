Fostering Innovation Through Authentic and Inclusive Leadership Will Drive the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on April 21

WESTPORT, Conn., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on April 21 at Hotel Nia in Menlo Park, CA. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative security and business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



The 2022 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will bring together the top minds and innovative leaders from Silicon Valley to explore effective techniques used by technology and innovation executives to foster creativity between their teams to help accelerate the 21st century business.

“Thanks to their expanded view across the organization, CIOs and technology executives are playing a deeper role in helping to identify innovative opportunities for creating new revenue models and go-to-market strategies,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “But as top executives all know, culture is key. There’s an incredible opportunity for technology executives to lead passionately and authentically and to foster an inclusive culture that draws insights from a variety of viewpoints to help innovation initiatives to fire on all cylinders.”

World-class CIOs, technology executives and industry experts who will be speaking at the 2022 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will include:

Snehal Antani , Co-Founder and CEO, Horizon3.ai

, VP, Product Management, Aryaka Tony Young, CIO, Sophos

Valued Partners for the 2022 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit include Aisera, Akamai, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Globant, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, SnapLogic, Strata, Synopsis, Tonkean, Upwork, Zendesk, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its signature event – the 2022 New York CIO Summit of America at Current, Pier 59 on April 5. The 2022 New York CIO Summit of America will focus on the tech leader as enterprise change agent fostering cultural change and enabling the digital business enterprise. The summit will also feature bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey who will share how a ‘Trust and Inspire’ leadership style can help engage employees and enable technology executives to win the global war for talent. Covey will also be giving out autographed copies of his new book, ‘Trust & Inspire’ at the event.

Prominent technology leaders and industry executives speaking at the 2022 New York CIO Summit of America will include:

Bashir Agboola , VP & Chief Technology Officer, Hospital for Special Surgery

, VP, Product Management, Aryaka Sigal Zarmi, Board Director, Senior Advisor, Morgan Stanley



Valued Partners for the 2022 New York CIO Summit of America include Aisera, Akamai, Apptio, Aryaka, Automation Anywhere, BearingPoint, B Capital Group, BetterCloud, Centripetal, Darktrace, Genesys Works, Globant, Moveworks, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New York Metro, Skybox Security, SnapLogic, Software Improvement Group, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 New York CIO Summit of America and to register for this custom event, click here.

HMG Strategy is also thrilled to be hosting its 2022 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the Brookhaven Country Club on April 7. The 2022 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on the role of technology executives in leading through unprecedented disruptions – supply-chain issues, energy shortages, the War in Ukraine – and how they can demonstrate bold and authentic leadership to help their companies work through challenging circumstances.

The Dallas summit will also feature bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey who will share in-person how a ‘Trust and Inspire’ leadership style can help engage employees and enable technology executives to win the global war for talent.



World-class technology executives and industry experts speaking at the 2022 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Mike Anderson , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope

, Former CIO – Gamestop, President, SIM DFW Jeanette Wayne, Vice President – Information Technology, Revision Skincare

Valued Partners for the 2022 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Aisera, Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Centripetal, Fortinet, Globant, Insight Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Moveworks, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM Dallas Fort Worth, Skybox Security, SMC2, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn about all of HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b66599e-845f-4b42-8f0d-3c13edb39142