Proactive news headlines including Orgenesis, Numinus Wellness, ElectraMeccanica Vehicles, Red Pine Exploration and Equity Metals

New York , March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Orgenesis sees revenue and profits soar in 2021 as its Point of Care platform gains traction around the globe click here
- Amarillo Gold says its acquisition by a subsidiary of Hochschild Mining and the spin-out of Lavras Gold is expected to occur on April 1, 2022 click here
- Cypress Development announces results from Lithium Extraction Pilot Plant in Nevada click here
- Kontrol Technologies Corp secures $16 million HVAC and Automation project for a new high-rise building in the Greater Toronto Area click here
- Red Pine Exploration posts more positive drill results from Wawa gold project, Ontario click here
- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles announces appointment of Joseph Mitchell as its chief operating officer effective on April 1, 2022 click here
- Tocvan Ventures announces initial drill results from its Pilar Gold-Silver project in Mexico click here
- Numinus Wellness completes first MDMA administration in PTSD trial sponsored by MAPS click here
- Willow Biosciences closes out 2021 with $30.1M in cash as it continues to progress its cannabinoid program click here
- American Manganese finds 'significant' rare earth values at its Rocher Deboule project, BC click here
- Psyched Wellness unveils ‘Calm’ branding for its Amanita Muscaria extract click here
- HighGold Mining hails encouraging new drill results from Munro-Croesus project, which extend historic Croesus vein click here
- BioVaxys Technology to expand cancer vaccine platform with investigator-sponsored trial of colorectal cancer therapy click here
- Tribe Property Technologies partners with UmbraCity, a network of fully automated, smart umbrella rental kiosks click here
- GameSquare Esports says its audience numbers have soared to over 220 million click here
- Vyant Bio enters collaboration with OrganoTherapeutics to find treatments for Parkinson's Disease click here
- ESE Entertainment signs partnership agreement with Waveform Entertainment click here
- The Valens Company inks agreement for a 'bought deal' offering to raise aggregate gross proceeds of C$28.125 million click here
- Vicinity Motor closes previously announced registered direct offering for gross proceeds of approximately US$12 million click here
- Vyant Bio ends 2021 with $20.6M in cash as it sharpens focus on novel drug discovery click here
- Great Atlantic Resources set to drill Jaclyn Main Zone at its Golden Promise property in Newfoundland click here
- Los Andes Copper unveils 2022 planned milestones; announces US$4M investment by Queen's Road Capital click here
- Vicinity Motor reports year-over-year triple-digit increase in 2021 revenue click here
- Albert Labs files provisional patent in the US for its Psilocybe mycelia cultivation process click here
- Arrow Exploration sees oil reserves and net present values strengthen in 2021 at its Colombian and Canadian assets click here
- FPX Nickel creates new subsidiary CO2 Lock to pursue large-scale, low-cost, and permanent carbon capture and storage click here
- Heritage Cannabis sells its interest in technology consulting company Stanley Park Digital for total cash proceeds of approximately C$608,649 click here
- New Age Metals hits high-grade lithium oxide at Lithium Two project in Manitoba click here
- Equity Metals expands continuity between two prospective targets on its Silver Queen project in British Columbia click here
