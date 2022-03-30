Natural Skin Care Products Market to hit USD 12.27 billion by 2030 - Personal Care Ingredients, Cosmetic Manufacturers, Consumer Trends, Business Segments, Market Share Analysis & Regional Growth: The Brainy Insights

Pune, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global natural skincare products market is expected to grow from USD 6.4 billion in 2021 to USD 12.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The rising awareness about the use of harmful chemicals in skin care products and its adverse impact on the skin health of the user has shifted consumer preference towards natural skincare products. Natural skincare products are delicate and regular use of such products produces long-term benefits for the consumer.

The products do not cause redness, irritation, discomfort, unlike chemical-based skincare products. However, the supply of natural ingredients is irregular as the production of such natural & organic ingredients is vulnerable to climate change. In addition, maintaining the integrity of the ingredients during the course of processing & packaging increases input costs, which is translated into its selling price. The expensive nature of natural skincare products unlike chemical-based skincare products can hamper the growth of the market. The rise in false claims is likely to pose a challenge for the market players. Certain brands label products as natural, organic, chemical-free without any certification, such misleading information creates distrust among the consumers and negatively impacts the market. New marketing strategies, brand promotions, full disclosure of ingredients have helped market players retain the growth momentum of the market. The utilization of the e-commerce boom by launching products on online shopping platforms can act as a potential opportunity for the market players. Increasing internet penetration & convenience of online shopping can translate into an increase in sales with innovative and targeted marketing.



Key players operating in the global natural skincare products market are:



• Procter & Gamble

• Unilever

• L’Oréal

• Johnson & Johnson

• MamaEarth

• The Body Shop

• The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

• Botanic Organic, LLC

• Bare Essentials

• Amway Corporation



To enhance their market position in the global natural skincare products market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• L’oreal, a well-established beauty brand, partnered with Takami Co, a Japanese beauty brand. The partnership was aimed at exploiting the market space of Takami Skincare. Takami Co is a premium skincare brand that specializes in skin peeling.

• MamaEarth, a natural skincare & beauty brand, launched an online campaign during mothers day. The campaign was launched to increase consumer engagement and build consumer trust. It was launched on the social media platform TikTok, wherein mothers had to make a video with #mamaearthmummysong and win prizes.



The facial care segment dominated the market with a market share of around 64% and a market value of about 4.09 billion in 2021.



The mass segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.



The women segment dominated the market, accounting for around 80% of global revenue and a market value of around 5.12 billion in 2021.



The distribution channel segment is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, direct selling, pharmacy & drugstores, E-commerce & others. The e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2022-30. Increased internet penetration, the convenience of online shopping, huge discounts, countless offers, easy repayment & replacement policy, home delivery among other things will contribute to the growth of this segment.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Natural Skincare Products Market



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the European region emerged as the largest global natural skincare products market with a market share of around 33.8% in 2021. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market. The natural skincare products market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. Natural skincare products in the Asia Pacific are dominated by China. The rising disposable income of the population, availability of affordable natural skincare products, brand promotions, regular product launches, rising millennial population, and working women, branding & advertisement will contribute to the growth of this region for the natural skincare products market.



About the report:



The global natural skincare products market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



