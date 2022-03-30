FlokiFomo Officially Launches The Falling Floki Mobile Game

Groundbreaking crypto project, FlokiFomo, announces the launch of Falling Floki, a play-to-earn game on Google Play and App Store

London, United Kingdom - The FlokiFomo team is not resting in the pursuit of delivering a unique, all-inclusive experience to crypto enthusiasts across the globe, with the launch of a mobile gaming app for users of Android and iOS. Falling Floki is a play-to-earn game that rewards gamers at each level of the game. It forms part of the all-inclusive crypto ecosystem that also has the $FLOKIFOMO token, an NFT collection, and a DEX wallet.

The blockchain space has continued to evolve, as more projects emerge from developers to meet the needs of different stakeholders. However, the team behind FlokiFomo is looking to take the experience to a whole new level by creating an ecosystem that accommodates the varying needs of users.

The currency of the ecosystem, $FLOKIFOMO, is a community-based meme token that practically took the industry by storm, with a pre-sale held on Pinksale and a hard cap of 400 BNB that was filled in a record time, reaching the hard cap in less than a minute. The token, which is currently listed on Pancakeswap and Coinmarketcap, offers a wide range of benefits, including 5% of every transaction redistributed to holders.

The Falling Floki Game offers an interesting gameplay and the ability for gamers to earn while showcasing their talent through the leaderboard which will rank all the players according to their scores. The NFT game requires gamers to guide their characters safely to the finish line, amidst several obstacles.

Other aspects of the FlokiFomo project are the user-friendly DEX wallet and an NFT collection.

For further information about the NFT game and other parts of the FlokiFomo ecosystem, visit - www.floki-fomo.com.

