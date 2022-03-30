Magical Guizhou: Cliff Hot Spring Quickens the Heartbeat

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guizhou is one of the provinces with the most popular hot springs in China, with as many as 237 high-quality hot springs. Each one has distinctive features and unique landscapes. Hot springs have become an indispensable tourist attraction in Guizhou. To let more people know about China's Guizhou Province, the People's Daily Online West USA Inc. specially launched the "Magic Guizhou" series.

As the highest hot spring in Sinan, Guizhou, the Cliff Hot Spring has become a popular spot for Internet celebrities in Sinan in recent years with its unique design, thrilling experience, and breathtaking view.

The most remarkable pool of Cliff Hot Spring is a special long-arm hanging glass transparent bath made of high-strength tempered glass. The mountain peak is 150 meters above the ground, the pool stretches 45 meters away from the cliff edge, the sidewalk is 4.5 meters, and the bathing area is 38 square meters.

Do you want to quicken your heartbeat?

There are more unique hot springs in Guizhou waiting for you to experience their delights.

Welcome, everyone, to Guizhou!

