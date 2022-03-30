Toll Brothers Announces Model Grand Opening of the Overlook Collection at Porter Ranch, LA’s Largest Master Plan

PORTER RANCH, Calif., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated model grand opening of the Overlook Collection in the Hillcrest village of Porter Ranch, the largest master-planned community in Los Angeles. The Overlook Collection features modern exterior designs complemented by open concept floor plans, double-height ceilings that soar to 20 feet, optional floating staircases, primary suite decks, multigenerational suites, and more.

Hillcrest at Porter Ranch – Overlook Collection features a beautiful future staff-gated entry, private cul-de-sac streets, and proximity to the award-winning K-8 Porter Ranch Community School. Home designs up to 3,700 square feet include 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages. This collection is priced from $1.97 million, offering expansive home sites, incredible views, great local schools, no Mello Roos, and a low property tax rate.

"This community has been in high demand within the Porter Ranch master plan and we are excited to debut our newest model home designs," said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. “These models feature some of our most popular designs and offer many options for personalization, allowing our buyers to create their dream home.”

Porter Ranch has elevated the master-planned living experience to a new level of excellence. This serene, upscale master-planned community contains a variety of single-family residences. Each Porter Ranch village includes an array of exclusive features in private enclaves behind gated entries. With unrivaled amenities such as the award-winning public schools and highly sought-after private schools, the Vineyards at Porter Ranch shopping center, Porter Ranch Town Center, nature areas, hiking trails, the 14-acre Holleigh Bernson Memorial Park, and the future 50-acre community park, Porter Ranch provides residents with an exceptional quality of life.

The sales center and model homes for Hillcrest at Porter Ranch – Overlook Collection are open daily at 20608 W. Overlook Court in Porter Ranch. For more information, visit the Toll Brothers Porter Ranch website at LiveAtPorterRanch.com or call 844-700-8655.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

