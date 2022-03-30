Antimony Ore Market Report: Production, Companies, Trends, and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: American Elements, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Amspec Chemical Corporation, Atomized Products Group, Belmont Metals, Cambrian Mining PLC, Campine, Consolidated, Murchison Mine, Geopromining, Hsikwangshan Twinkling Star Co., Huachang Antimony Industry, Hubei Yongcheng Antimony Industry Co., Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co., Korea Zinc, Lambert Metals International Limited, Lanxess, Mandalay Resources, Nihon Seiko Co., Nyacol Nano Technologies, Recyclex, Suzuhiro Chemical Co., Tri-Star Resources PLC, Umicore, United States Antimony Corporation, Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co.



NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Antimony Ores and Concentrates - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Antimony Ore Market Statistics

Imports $188.7 Million USD Exports $253.0 Million USD Top Importers China, India, Viet Nam Top Exporters Australia, Russia, Tajikistan

In 2021, the global antimony ore and concentrate market was finally on the rise to reach $2.3B for the first time since 2018, thus ending a two-year declining trend. Over the period under review, consumption, however, recorded a pronounced setback. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 when the market value increased by 44% year-to-year. Over the period under review, the global market attained the maximum level at $5.1B in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, consumption failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

Consumption by Country

The country with the largest figures of antimony ore and concentrate consumption was China (345K tonnes), accounting for 60% of total volume. Moreover, antimony ore and concentrate consumption in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest consumer, Russia (108K tonnes), threefold. Tajikistan (43K tonnes) ranked third in terms of total consumption with a 7.4% share. REQUEST FREE DATA

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of volume in China amounted to -6.1%. The remaining consuming countries recorded the following average annual rates of consumption growth: Russia (+19.4% per year) and Tajikistan (+18.6% per year). REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, China ($1.8B) led the market, alone. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Russia ($281M). It was followed by Tajikistan.

In 2021, the highest levels of antimony ore and concentrate per capita consumption was registered in Tajikistan (4.42 kg per person), followed by Bolivia (0.90 kg per person), Russia (0.75 kg per person) and Canada (0.24 kg per person), while the world average per capita consumption of antimony ore and concentrate was estimated at 0.07 kg per person.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of the antimony ore and concentrate per capita consumption in Tajikistan stood at +16.1%. The remaining consuming countries recorded the following average annual rates of per capita consumption growth: Bolivia (-5.0% per year) and Russia (+19.3% per year).

Production

Global antimony ore and concentrate production reduced to 565K tonnes in 2021, which is down by -3% against the previous year's figure. Over the period under review, production recorded a noticeable downturn. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when the production volume increased by 11% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global production reached the peak volume at 967K tonnes in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, production remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, antimony ore and concentrate production surged to $2.3B in 2021 estimated in export prices. Overall, production saw a pronounced curtailment. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011. Global production peaked at $5.7B in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, production failed to regain the momentum.

Production by Country

The country with the largest volume of antimony ore and concentrate production was China (300K tonnes), accounting for 53% of total volume. Moreover, production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, Russia (125K tonnes), twofold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Tajikistan (65K tonnes), with a 11% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of volume in China amounted to -6.9%. The remaining producing countries recorded the following average annual rates of production growth: Russia (+15.1% per year) and Tajikistan (+14.3% per year).

Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of antimony ores and concentrates increased by 6.9% to 71K tonnes for the first time since 2018, thus ending a two-year declining trend. Over the period under review, exports posted a noticeable expansion. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of 46% year-to-year. Global exports peaked at 112K tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, antimony ore and concentrate exports surged to $253M (IndexBox estimates) in 2021. In general, exports continue to indicate a resilient expansion. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011. Global exports peaked at $305M in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Exports by Country

Tajikistan (22K tonnes), Australia (17K tonnes) and Russia (17K tonnes) represented roughly 80% of total exports of antimony ores and concentrates in 2021. It was distantly followed by Myanmar (3.4K tonnes), committing a 4.8% share of total supplies. The following exporters - Bolivia (3K tonnes), Turkey (1.5K tonnes) and Canada (1.3K tonnes) - together made up 8.2% of total exports.

In value terms, Australia ($117M) remains the largest antimony ore and concentrate supplier worldwide, comprising 46% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Russia ($52M), with a 21% share of global supplies. It was followed by Tajikistan, with a 17% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of value in Australia amounted to +23.1%. The remaining exporting countries recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Russia (+15.8% per year) and Tajikistan (+13.4% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The average antimony ore and concentrate export price stood at $3,582 per tonne in 2021, increasing by 44% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Australia ($6,750 per tonne), while Tajikistan ($1,910 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Russia, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Imports

In 2021, after two years of decline, there was significant growth in supplies from abroad of antimony ores and concentrates, when their volume increased by 7.7% to 65K tonnes. In general, imports showed moderate growth. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010. Global imports peaked at 110K tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, antimony ore and concentrate imports skyrocketed to $189M in 2021. Over the period under review, global imports hit record highs at $306M in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

Imports by Country

China was the major importer of antimony ores and concentrates in the world, with the volume of purchases recording 45K tonnes, which was near 70% of total imports in 2021. Viet Nam (8.4K tonnes) occupied a 13% share (based on tonnes) of total supplies, which put it in second place, followed by India (9%). Italy (1.5K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, China ($130M) constitutes the largest market for imported antimony ores and concentrates worldwide, comprising 69% of global imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by India ($20M), with a 10% share of global supplies. It was followed by Viet Nam, with a 10% share.

In China, antimony ore and concentrate imports increased at an average annual rate of +12.8% over the period from 2007-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: India (+18.9% per year) and Viet Nam (+3.9% per year).

Import Prices by Country

The average antimony ore and concentrate import price stood at $2,910 per tonne in 2021, picking up by 12% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Italy ($6,026 per tonne), while Viet Nam ($2,306 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Viet Nam, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

