Everything Podcasts announces partnership with Coldwater Communications to amplify community-driven storytelling

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, British Columbia-based production company Everything Podcasts has announced a white label partnership with public relations agency Coldwater Communications, reinforcing its longstanding commitment to supporting fellow businesses with women at the helm.



Coldwater Communications is a fully remote agency that was launched with the goal to advance the future of public relations and harness the immense power of media influence to create positive social impact. It specializes in media and public relations, brand strategy, corporate communications and thought-leadership in the areas of social, economic and environmental justice, and has a strong background in supporting creative industries and the arts.

The partnership between Everything Podcasts and Coldwater Communications is a kindred one—along with both being women-led, the companies are passionate about projects that build community connection and are deeply committed to supporting organizations driving positive social change. The partnership further enables Everything Podcasts to amplify impactful storytelling for its clients through media outreach, advocacy and thought-leadership opportunities.

“While our passion at Everything Podcasts is for stories well told, our company’s commitment is to building understanding between the businesses and organizations for whom we work and their future customers. This new partnership is another means by which we will be better able to do this and is another advantage we bring to our clients,” stated Jennifer Smith, founder of Everything Podcasts.

“I’m very excited about what this partnership with Everything Podcasts means,” says Theodora Jean, founder of Coldwater Communications. “Our values align and, together, we can make a big difference through telling meaningful stories that matter to our communities and that have the potential to drive critical change in society.”

In addition to their partnership, Coldwater Communications is working with Everything Podcasts to develop its own podcast to be launched in 2022.

About Everything Podcasts

Everything Podcasts, a division of Pattison Media, is a podcast production company that provides turn-key solutions for companies and brands eager to take advantage of the explosive growth in the podcasting space. From ideation to creation to distribution to promotion, Everything Podcasts is a full-service media production company with a global network of studios. With decades of experience in audio production, Everything Podcasts productions engage audiences through compelling audio design and powerful storytelling. National and international clients alike know firsthand the value of Everything Podcasts’ “client first” philosophy in every facet of the creation and production process. Visit www.everythingpodcasts.com for more information.

About Coldwater Communications

Coldwater Communications is a refreshingly unique public relations agency helping you navigate the constantly evolving media landscape that increasingly defines our world. Female-founded and led, we are an integrated communications collective specializing in media and public relations, brand strategy, corporate communications and thought-leadership. Founded on the core principle that public relations should be used as a tool for good and a driver of social change, we thrive on helping clients meet complex challenges in the areas of social, economic and environmental justice.

