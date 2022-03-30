Group II and III Base Oils Paving ways to Better Fuel Economy. A $30 Billion Worth Market - Arizton

Chicago, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Group II & III base oil market will grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The global market for group II & III base oil is intensifying due to the need for low sulfur content, low viscosity, and a higher saturation of chemical bonds that effectively meet the current market trends of reducing carbon footprint and improving fuel economy.



The growing trends towards better fuel economy, increasing engine oil durability, vehicle emission standards, and reduced pollution levels drive the demand for group II & group III base oils.

Group II & III Base Oil Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE $30 billion MARKET SIZE (UNIT SHIPMENT) 40 Million Tons CAGR 7% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Technology (Hydrocracking, Hydrotreating, Catalytic Dewaxing) and Application (Automotive oil, Industrial oil, Process oil, and others) GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Germany, Russia, France, UK, Spain, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Mexica, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, and Rest of Middle East & Africa KEY VENDORS Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Hyundai and Shell Base Oil Co., Petro-Canada Lubricant, and Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Increasing Demand For Imo-Compliant Marine Fuel

High antioxidant properties, low sulfur content, enhanced viscosity control, and low volatility are the key characteristics of group II and group III base oils. The evolvement of marine regulations such as IMO-2020 to reduce emissions is driving the high growth of group II and group III base oils.

There are fewer manufacturing plants for group II and group III base oils in Europe. As local demand shifted toward high-quality base oils, Europe transitioned from an exporter to a significant importer of base oils. Several marine companies are moving to Group II marine lubricants after detecting considerable changes in performance after using group II base oils in combination with high-viscosity naphthenic base oils.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue| 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by technology, application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 15 other prominent vendors

Group II & III Base Oil Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Hydrocracking

Hydrotreating

Catalytic Dewaxing

Others

Market Segmentation by Application

Automotive Oil

Industrial Oil

Process Oil

Others

Catalytic Dewaxing Technology to Reach $6 Billion By 2027

Catalytic dewaxing technology is in high demand as it provides high-quality base oil. Installation of a catalytic dewaxing unit is inexpensive, provides excellent performance at low temperatures, and produces both lubricant base stock and light distillates. As a result, demand for catalytic dewaxing technology for group II and III base oils increases.

Key players such as Shell, Pure Performance, and Resolute Oil use catalytic dewaxing technology to produce group II & III base oil at the refineries. Moreover, the Indian Oil Corporation is building its second catalytic dewaxing unit at the Haldia refinery in India. The unit is expected to be completed by April 2023.

North America – Best Region to Invest

The Group II & III base oil market in North America is expected to reach $11 billion by 2027. In North America, the US and Canada are the major markets for Group II & III base oil. The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) reforms have forced US-based auto manufacturers to use North American manufactured tools to boost their supply chain. Under the new deal, automobile companies are required to produce at least 75% of the car parts in Canada and the US. Such developments in the automobile manufacturing sector drive the demand for Group II & III base oil in the region.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany Russia France UK Spain Rest of Europe

APAC China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Iran Rest of the Middle East & Africa





