International Gaming Conference Selects Cooper Levenson as Legal & Regulatory Partner to the SBC Summit North America

Atlantic City, N.J., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the SBC Summit North America convenes in New Jersey July 12 through 14, 2022, Cooper Levenson will have a significant presence. The firm was selected as the show’s Legal & Regulatory Partner. In addition, three of the firm’s attorneys, CEO Lloyd D. Levenson, Co-Chair of the firm’s Gaming Law Practice Group Lynne Levin Kaufman, and gaming attorney Lucas R. Levenson will participate in active roles during the three days of the summit.

“We are thrilled to have been selected to serve as the Legal and Regulatory Partner to the SBC Summit North America. We look forward to our new role and to the 2022 conference this summer,” said Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of Cooper Levenson and Co-Chair of the firm’s Gaming Law Practice Group.

Held at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J., the SBC Summit North America is an international gaming conference that brings together executives from every major operator to exchange ideas about emerging opportunities and the industry’s expansion. Described as the leading conference and tradeshow dedicated to the high-growth online betting and gaming industry in the U.S. and Canada, the conference promises that “the audience can look forward to a speaker lineup packed with members of the leadership teams of those operators, together with product and technology specialists, representatives of tribal and commercial casinos, investors, regulators, legal experts, professional sports leagues and teams, and marketing strategists.

SBC Summit North America 2021 was the biggest event of its kind and 2022 is on track to be even larger. With more than 3,000 delegates, including 75 exhibiting brands and 250 world-class speakers, SBC Summit North America brings together an unmatched quality of delegates from the sports betting and igaming industry. For more information, or to register, visit https://sbcevents.com/sbc-summit-north-america/ticket-options/.

Cooper Levenson is a full service law firm since 1957, with 70 attorneys and New Jersey offices in Atlantic City and Cherry Hill. The firm also has offices in New York, N.Y., Wilmington, Del., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Las Vegas, Nev. For more information, visit www.cooperlevenson.com.