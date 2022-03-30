South East Asia Disposable Medical Supplies Market to climb to a market valuation of US$ 12.3 Bn by the end of 2032

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traditionally, the disposable medical supplies industry has been focused on usability, compliance, and quality to meet health and safety standards. However, in addition to rising demand, environmental concerns are on the rise. As a result, the industry is seeing a surge in interest in low-cost, eco-friendly products.

With recorded sales worth US$ 6 Bn in 2021, the South East Asia disposable medical supplies market is expected to see high growth rate the coming years owing to the growing preference for low-cost disposable medical supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maintaining health and hygiene has become the utmost priority for the prevention of communicable diseases. Disposable supplies come in aseptic packaging that limit the risk of cross-contamination and can help stop the spread of infection, save money, and manage hospital resources. Growing personal hygiene and safety awareness has accelerated demand for disposable medical supplies.

One of the most promising opportunities to improve care and lower costs is the shift of care delivery to homes. Key players are launching and scaling models to move primary, acute, and palliative care to homes. Home-based care can prevent the need for more expensive treatment in hospitals and other institutional settings for vulnerable patients. Disposable medical supplies provide support not only for care related to acute and chronic medical conditions but for disease prevention and lifestyle choices as well.

Many key manufacturers are leveraging their innovativeness and ingenuity to open up a world of possibilities for healthcare professionals and patients to provide affordable services and improve patient outcomes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Hypodermic & radiology holds nearly 17.8% market share by value in the South East Asia disposable medical supplies market.

With 26.2% market revenue share in 2021, cardiovascular procedures dominate the application segment.

Hospitals hold nearly half of the overall South East Asia market share for disposable medical supplies.

Indonesia is the leading country in South East Asia for disposable medical supplies and accounted for 1/4 market share in 2021.

“Increased prevalence of HAIs and growing awareness regarding health and hygiene will boost demand for disposable medical supplies in South East Asia,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Key manufacturers of disposable medical supplies are focusing on partnerships with emerging companies to grow in the South East Asia market and reach a larger customer base to fulfil growing demand.

Additionally, key market players have adopted expansion as a business growth strategy.

For instance, in September 2021, Lankenau Heart Institute, which is a part of Main Line Health, signed a long-term strategic partnership agreement with Philips, utilizing cardiovascular-related integrated solutions.



What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the South East Asia disposable medical supplies market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022–2032.

The research study is based on product (sterilization consumables, wound care products, dialysis products, infusion products, hypodermic & radiology products, intubation & respiratory supplies, surgical procedure kits & trays, blood management & diagnostic supplies, and general disposable products), application (cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, dental, laparoscopy, gynecology, urology, orthopaedics, and others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, diagnostic centers, long-term care centers, and nursing facilities) across South East Asian countries.

