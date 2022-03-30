Avid Celebrates Its Creative Customers Honored at the Academy Awards

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) congratulates its Oscar-winning and nominated customers for their outstanding achievements at the 94th annual Academy Awards® including Best Picture winner, “CODA,” and all Best Picture nominees who relied on Avid tools.



Every nominee in the Film Editing category, including winner Joe Walker for “Dune,” cut their films using Avid Media Composer®, the industry’s most-used video editing software.

ACE editors Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum were nominated for their work on the popular autobiographical musical by playwright Jonathan Larson, “tick, tick... BOOM!”

“We’re honored to be nominated by the Academy for Best Editing,” said the two editors. “This film not only celebrates the life of Jonathan Larson but pulls back the curtain about the process of making art. We tried to do this seamlessly by interweaving footage from Jonathan’s past, present, archival footage and musical sequences. It’s a complex non-linear story inspired by Fosse, Sondheim, Lin and Larson. None of this would be possible without the tools provided by Avid, our go-to editing system for over 20 years.”

Sound nominees, including Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb for “The Power of the Dog”; and Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri for “Belfast,” used Pro Tools, Avid’s industry-standard digital audio software, to bring each film’s sound to life.

Mackenzie, supervising sound editor on “The Power of the Dog,” pre-mixed audio on an Avid S4 and used an Avid S6 to import softkeys and layouts. He said, “I’m so proud of everybody’s work on “The Power of the Dog.” We used Avid software and hardware at every stage of the process and the soundtrack really benefitted from this workflow. We’re all so humbled by our Academy Award nomination this year. It’s especially exciting as it marks the first time an Australian female re-recording mixer has been nominated – congratulations Tara Webb!”

“We’re honored that the film industry continues to embrace Avid’s creative tools and solutions to bring Academy Award-nominated and winning films to life,” said Avid CEO and President Jeff Rosica. “While eight of the award categories weren’t honored during the live telecast this year, we want to celebrate and make sure fans and audiences know that categories like Best Sound and Film Editing are essential to powerful storytelling on film. Without these stellar editorial achievements, it’s impossible to imagine exceptional filmmaking.”

The film editing community has relied on Media Composer for 30 years to continuously achieve excellence in its craft. The Academy first awarded an Oscar for Best Editing to an Avid user in 1996 and, in 1998, Avid received an Oscar for concept, system design and engineering of Media Composer for motion picture editing.

Listen to leading film and television editors discussing their craft on The Rough Cut podcast, hosted by Matt Feury, Avid’s head of artist relations. Recent episodes feature creative contributors behind award winners and contenders “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog,” and “tick, tick… BOOM!”

