StoneMor Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

BENSALEM, Pa., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) (“StoneMor” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will contain additional details, and will be posted at www.stonemor.com.



FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $79.3 million compared to $74.9 million in in the fourth quarter in the prior year. Full year revenues were $322.8 million compared to $279.5 million in the prior year period.

Cemetery segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $3.4 million compared to $10.9 million in the fourth quarter in the prior year, representing a decrease of $7.5 million. Full year cemetery segment operating income was $43.8 million compared to $35.0 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of $8.8 million.

Funeral home segment operating loss for the fourth quarter was $0.1 million compared to operating income of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year, representing a decrease of $1.6 million. Full year funeral home segment operating income was $3.7 million compared to $5.0 million in the prior year period, representing a decrease of $1.4 million.

Corporate overhead expense increased to $10.9 million in the fourth quarter compared to $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Full year corporate overhead expense increased to $39.9 million compared to $36.0 million in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter operating loss was $8.2 million compared to operating income of $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Full year operating income was $3.8 million, compared to $3.3 million in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter net loss from continuing operations was $10.8 million compared to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Full year net loss from continuing operations was $57.0 million compared to $37.3 million in the prior year period. Full year 2021 net loss from continuing operations included a loss on debt extinguishment of $40.1 million.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $6.6 million compared to $28.4 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Full year adjusted EBITDA was $105.2 million compared to $74.9 million in the prior year period. Fourth quarter and Full Year 2021 adjusted EBITDA included a one-time approximately $15 million net adjustment for realized trust losses.

Joe Redling, StoneMor’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “2021 was a remarkable year for our team, as we continued to weather the impacts of COVID-19, while executing at a high-level in the continued implementation of our strategies and initiatives. We continued to grow our sales and revenues, with top-line revenue growth of 15.5% for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 and we have driven a $30.3 million improvement in our adjusted EBITDA year-over-year.”

LIQUIDITY UPDATE

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $100.3 million of cash, including $16.4 million of restricted cash, and $390.2 million of total debt.

“During 2021, we exceeded our previously announced guidance target related to organic growth in our trust assets, while achieving 98.4% of our unlevered free cash flow target,” said Jeff DiGiovanni, StoneMor’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “During the fourth quarter of 2021, we accelerated our strategy of reinvesting into our existing locations in an attempt to improve their quality and drive future revenue opportunities. That acceleration included $6.3 million of capital expenditure spend in the fourth quarter alone. We were in a position to accelerate this spend because of the prior success of our transformation plan and the hard-work of every member of the StoneMor team.”

Redling added, “We are focused on the next phase of our transformation strategy – a commitment to strategic growth. During the first quarter of 2022, we completed three separate acquisitions, including 4 new cemeteries and 3 new funeral homes located in Virginia, Florida and West Virginia for a total purchase price of $18 million. We continue to seek out additional opportunities that can deliver high quality operations at accretive multiples.”

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

StoneMor will conduct a conference call to discuss this news release today, March 30, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling (888) 383-1618. No reservation number is necessary; however, due to the on-going pandemic, it is advised that interested parties access the call-in number 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid delays. StoneMor will also host a live webcast of this conference call. Investors may access the live webcast via the Investors page of the StoneMor website www.stonemor.com under Events & Presentations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, Field EBITDA and unlevered free cash flow, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company's operations and underlying operational performance. The Compensation, Nominating and Governance Committee of the Company’s board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management's performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results and facilitate an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company’s financial performance, results of operation and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.

These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, our historical adjusted results are not intended to project our adjusted results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to net income, earnings per share or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below (in thousands):

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss from continuing operations $ (10,753 ) $ (5,677 ) $ (56,957 ) $ (37,341 ) Income tax benefit (6,718 ) (1,522 ) (18,370 ) (4,855 ) Interest expense 9,268 10,585 38,974 45,537 Depreciation and amortization 1,964 2,277 8,082 9,152 Non-cash stock compensation 511 401 2,036 1,481 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 40,128 — Loss on sale of business and other impairments 17 — 2,307 — Other losses (gains), net 480 (129 ) 1,016 (129 ) Inventory impairment 1,850 — 1,850 — Cost of lots sold 1,205 1,450 6,351 5,796 EBITDA (2,176 ) 7,385 25,417 19,641 Change in deferred revenues 10,252 22,373 87,770 61,611 Change in deferred selling and obtaining costs (1,519 ) (1,402 ) (8,005 ) (6,376 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,557 $ 28,356 $ 105,182 $ 74,876

FIELD EBITDA

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 EBITDA $ (2,176 ) $ 7,385 $ 25,417 $ 19,641 Corporate overhead 10,873 8,956 39,930 35,975 Less: non-cash stock compensation 511 401 2,036 1,481 Field EBITDA $ 8,186 $ 15,940 $ 63,311 $ 54,135

UNLEVERED CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (7,801 ) $ (2,425 ) $ 2,626 $ 1,360 Cash interest payments 17,480 8,851 48,739 29,212 Unlevered cash provided by operating activities 9,679 6,426 51,365 30,572 Less: cash paid for capital expenditures 6,320 1,576 11,995 6,360 Unlevered free cash flow $ 3,359 $ 4,850 $ 39,370 $ 24,212

STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash $ 83,882 $ 39,244 Restricted cash 16,415 20,846 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 62,220 57,869 Prepaid expenses 6,971 5,290 Assets held for sale — 28,575 Other current assets 11,459 16,884 Total current assets 180,947 168,708 Long-term accounts receivable, net of allowance 72,309 75,301 Cemetery property 296,758 299,526 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 82,610 83,496 Merchandise trusts, restricted, at fair value 567,853 501,453 Perpetual care trusts, restricted, at fair value 339,138 312,228 Deferred selling and obtaining costs 124,023 116,900 Deferred tax assets 21 9 Intangible assets, net 54,023 55,094 Other assets 23,462 22,248 Total assets $ 1,741,144 $ 1,634,963 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 44,704 $ 51,718 Liabilities held for sale — 23,406 Accrued interest 4,344 95 Current portion, long-term debt 762 317 Total current liabilities 49,810 75,536 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 389,401 320,715 Deferred revenues 1,056,260 949,164 Deferred tax liabilities 10,878 29,652 Perpetual care trust corpus 339,138 312,228 Other long-term liabilities 41,399 40,081 Total liabilities 1,886,886 1,727,376 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 118,290,600 and 117,871,141 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,182 1,178 Paid-in capital in excess of par value (83,286 ) (85,232 ) Accumulated deficit (63,638 ) (8,359 ) Total stockholders' equity (145,742 ) (92,413 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,741,144 $ 1,634,963

STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Cemetery: Interments $ 20,355 $ 16,311 $ 85,734 $ 67,853 Merchandise 17,091 15,682 68,095 60,600 Services 18,095 18,045 70,314 65,701 Investment and other 13,487 14,168 54,807 43,732 Funeral home: Merchandise 5,407 5,536 22,949 21,637 Services 4,818 5,164 20,943 20,016 Total revenues 79,253 74,906 322,842 279,539 Costs and Expenses: Cost of goods sold 17,104 11,812 51,746 40,119 Cemetery expense 20,927 18,279 76,464 68,654 Selling expense 15,528 12,292 58,962 49,668 General and administrative expense 10,641 9,298 42,018 37,970 Corporate overhead 10,873 8,956 39,930 35,975 Depreciation and amortization 1,964 2,277 8,082 9,152 Funeral home expenses: Merchandise 1,478 1,602 6,285 5,872 Services 5,271 4,398 19,283 18,078 Other 3,173 2,735 12,974 10,839 Total costs and expenses 86,959 71,649 315,744 276,327 Loss on sale of business and other impairments (17 ) — (2,307 ) — Other (losses) gains, net (480 ) 129 (1,016 ) 129 Operating (loss) income (8,203 ) 3,386 3,775 3,341 Interest expense (9,268 ) (10,585 ) (38,974 ) (45,537 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — (40,128 ) — Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (17,471 ) (7,199 ) (75,327 ) (42,196 ) Income tax benefit 6,718 1,522 18,370 4,855 Net loss from continuing operations (10,753 ) (5,677 ) (56,957 ) (37,341 ) Discontinued operations: Income from operations of discontinued businesses 332 86 1,678 28,982 Income tax expense — — — — Net income from discontinued operations 332 86 1,678 28,982 Net loss $ (10,421 ) $ (5,591 ) $ (55,279 ) $ (8,359 ) Net loss from continuing operations per common share (basic) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.35 ) Net income from discontinued operations per common share (basic) 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.27 Net loss per common share (basic) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.08 ) Net loss from continuing operations per common share (diluted) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.35 ) Net income from discontinued operations per common share (diluted) 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.27 Net loss per common share (diluted) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 118,123 117,862 117,998 106,991 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 118,123 117,955 117,998 106,991

STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)