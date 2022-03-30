itracHEALTH's eSSIST Personal Medical Assistant System Highlighted at Arduino Week 2022

MIAMI, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- itracHEALTH™, a healthcare technology startup, is pleased to have been selected by Arduino, during its Arduino Week 2022, for itracHEALTH's excellence in implementation of the Arduino MKR WiFi 1010 microcomputer board in the itracHEALTH eSSIST™ Personal Medical Assistant system. The eSSIST integrates software, hardware and IoT technologies to support at-risk patients managing their complex medical regimens in a home setting.

PRESENTATION VIDEO LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVgWuTRLklk&t=6040s

The Arduino MKR WiFi 1010 combined with itracHEALTH's proprietary hardware and software enables the computer processing capabilities needed to deliver the critical functions of the portable AI-driven pillbox, an essential component of the eSSIST system. In addition, the Arduino board enables real-time, wireless communications between the smart pillbox and associated devices of the eSSIST via a user-friendly interface designed to increase sustained adherence by this challenged population. The advanced medication management capabilities of the eSSIST were designed to remotely manage the dynamic and evolving medication regimens of at-risks patients requiring frequent medication dose changes, medication discontinuations, medication titrations, potential drug-to-drug interaction checking, etc. The eSSIST user interface delivers personalized computer-guided audiovisual instructions and reminders. The high-capacity, smart pill box eliminates the tedious pill sorting process allowing for bulk loading of up to 30 days' supply of 12 different medications, while tracking adherence for all types of medications, at home and during travel.

The eSSIST Personal Medical Assistant system, which is expected to be commercial in later 2022, manages medication events, integrates remote patient monitoring with "one-button" telehealth, performs daily behavioral and pain assessments, compiles a real-time home-health record available to medical professionals via a primary care web-portal designed to support reimbursable remote care strategies, sets appointments, and communicates real-time patient-generated home health data with caregivers and their medical team. The eSSIST System will also serve as a companion product to the eNURSE - the company's robotic Personal Medical Attendant.

Cesar Garcia, CEO & Founder of itracHEALTH, said: "After considering the available options, our itracHEALTH design team selected the Arduino MKR WiFi 1010 as a key component in the eSSIST Personal Assistant medication management module for its superior capabilities enabling a small, portable, easy-to-use, and affordable healthcare solution to support patients living healthier and longer in their home setting. We thank Arduino for highlighting the capabilities of our eSSIST System at their 2022 Arduino Week."

Fabio Violante, CEO of Arduino, commented: "We are very excited to partner with itracHEALTH on the eSSIST project. It is perfectly aligned with our strategy to support customers by providing reliable computing and communication modules that can be combined with application-specific carrier boards. This approach dramatically accelerates the development cycles and relieves customers from dealing with IoT and security complexity."

About itracHEALTH: a pre-revenue digital health company developing a holistic digital health technology platform designed to assist those with multiple chronic conditions that want to age in place with independence and dignity while enjoying their best possible health. www.itracHEALTH.com Press Contacts: cesar.garcia@itracHEALTH.com, Tel. 305.396.3815; Tom.Warekois@itracHEALTH.com, Tel. 818.287.6754

About Arduino: Arduino is the leading open-source hardware and software company in the world. Born to provide an easy-to-use platform for anyone making interactive projects. As of today, the Arduino community includes approximately 30 million active users. The Arduino Pro Business Unit caters to companies that are interested in accelerating the concept and rapid prototyping phases, to start mass production with the support of a qualified industrial partner and high-performance technological solutions.

