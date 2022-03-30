Mobivity Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

PHOENIX, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for brands, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4”) and full year ending December 31, 2021.
Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “2021 was a year of change in the digital marketing industry with the implementation of stringent privacy regulations, particularly with regards to tracking advertising to mobile phones. At Mobivity, we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of these changes and expand to exciting new verticals where the value we can drive results in far higher transactional revenues and margins than our legacy model delivering simple SMS text messages from brands to consumer phones. These efforts got underway in the fourth quarter and in the past few months we’ve already forged partnerships with gaming operators reaching millions of gamers across mobile, PC and console platforms – all of which are now counting on Mobivity to help bring those gamers to the food and convenience brands they love and vice versa! We believe we are powering a whole new approach to advertising, and we’re excited to play a key role in building a valuable intersection between online and offline audiences. Together with our partners we are pioneering a revolutionary way to connect digital with brick-and-mortar consumers in an environment of privacy protected commerce. We’ve never been more energized by the expanded opportunities to grow our business and improve our financial results that this shift in our focus represents.”
Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights
- Revenues of $8.2 million in 2021 compared to $13.3 million in 2020.
- Gross margin of 47% compared to 64% in 2020.
- Operating expenses for 2021 increased by 22% to $12.8 million compared to $10.5 million in 2020.
- Net loss was $8.3 million compared to $3.0 million in 2020.
- Cash and cash equivalents totalled $735,000 compared to $3.3 million at December 31, 2020.
Consolidated Financial Summaries
|(In thousands)
|Three months ended December 31,
|12 months ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
|$$
|%
|2021
|2020
|$$
|%
|Revenue
|$613
|$2,759
|($2,146
|)
|(77.8
|%)
|$8,175
|$13,256
|($5,081
|)
|(38.3
|%)
|Gross profit
|($367
|)
|$1,753
|($2,120
|)
|(120.9
|%)
|$3,873
|$8,507
|($4,635
|)
|(54.5
|%)
|Gross margin
|N/M
|63.5
|%
|N/A
|N/M
|47.4
|%
|64.2
|%
|N/A
|(1,680) bps
|Operating Expenses
|$3,658
|$2,216
|$1,441
|+65.0
|%
|$12,746
|$10,463
|$2,283
|+21.8
|%
|Income (loss) from Operations
|($4,024
|)
|($463
|)
|($3,561
|)
|(768.9
|%)
|($8.873
|)
|($1,956
|)
|($6,918
|)
|(353.7
|%)
|Net income (loss)
|($4,150
|)
|($1,213
|)
|($2,937
|)
|(242.1
|%)
|($8,260
|)
|($2,918
|)
|($5,341
|)
|(183.0
|%)
|Adjusted EBITDA *
|($3,618
|)
|($733
|)
|($2,885
|)
|(393.6
|%)
|($6,287
|)
|($1,184
|)
|($5,104
|)
|(431.0
|%)
Non-GAAP Measurements
This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today's press release. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity's operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity's business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.
About Mobivity
Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the Company’s management team; the Company’s expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.
Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|735,424
|$
|3,282,820
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $56,340 and $33,848, respectively
|578,303
|305,693
|Contracts receivable, current
|—
|943,904
|Other current assets
|227,458
|272,736
|Total current assets
|1,541,185
|4,805,153
|Goodwill
|411,183
|496,352
|Right to use lease assets
|1,187,537
|57,482
|Intangible assets, net
|1,124,720
|1,368,329
|Contracts receivable, long term
|—
|1,415,856
|Other assets
|173,325
|25,230
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|4,437,950
|$
|8,168,402
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,823,909
|$
|1,935,411
|Accrued interest
|172,239
|47,316
|Accrued and deferred personnel compensation
|495,533
|224,881
|Deferred revenue and customer deposits
|377,170
|606,597
|Related party notes payable, net - current maturities
|819,531
|80,000
|Notes payable, net - current maturities
|69,052
|561,676
|Operating lease liability
|229,240
|58,173
|Other current liabilities
|9,071
|566,303
|Total current liabilities
|5,995,745
|4,080,357
|Non-current liabilities
|Related party notes payable, net - long-term
|2,498,711
|500,000
|Notes payable, net - long-term
|39,086
|999,001
|Operating lease liability
|1,188,589
|13,296
|Other long-term liabilities
|—
|831,535
|Total non-current liabilities
|3,726,386
|2,343,832
|Total liabilities
|9,722,131
|6,424,189
|Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 13)
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 55,410,695 and 55,410,695, shares issued and outstanding
|55,411
|55,411
|Equity payable
|100,862
|100,862
|Additional paid-in capital
|102,446,921
|101,186,889
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(52,088
|)
|(23,446
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(107,835,287
|)
|(99,575,503
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|(5,284,181
|)
|1,744,213
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|$
|4,437,950
|$
|8,168,402
Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Revenues
|Revenues
|$
|612,918
|$
|2,759,060
|$
|8,174,884
|$
|13,255,887
|Cost of revenues
|979,731
|1,005,835
|4,302,370
|4,748,444
|Gross profit
|(366,813
|)
|1,753,225
|3,872,514
|8,507,443
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative
|952,347
|778,963
|4,444,202
|3,917,935
|Sales and marketing
|1,015,154
|576,821
|4,002,565
|2,325,709
|Engineering, research, and development
|1,507,579
|715,261
|3,583,773
|3,535,742
|Intangible asset impairment
|-
|5,405
|8,286
|8,886
|Depreciation and amortization
|182,599
|139,960
|707,073
|674,942
|Total operating expenses
|3,657,679
|2,216,410
|12,745,899
|10,463,214
|Income (loss) from operations
|(4,024,492
|)
|(463,185
|)
|(8,873,385
|)
|(1,955,771
|)
|Other income/(expense)
|Interest income
|-
|(1
|)
|5
|1,221
|Gain on Extinguisment of Debt
|-
|-
|891,103
|-
|Interest expense
|(123,252
|)
|(78,998
|)
|(267,966
|)
|(286,896
|)
|Impairment of Intangibles
|-
|3,481
|-
|-
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|-
|(4,873
|)
|(880
|)
|(8,808
|)
|Loss on settlement of debt
|-
|(668,260
|)
|-
|(668,260
|)
|Foreign currency (loss) gain
|(2,084
|)
|(1,233
|)
|(8,661
|)
|117
|Total other income/(expense)
|(125,336
|)
|(749,884
|)
|613,601
|(962,626
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(4,149,828
|)
|(1,213,069
|)
|(8,259,784
|)
|(2,918,397
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Income (loss)
|(4,149,828
|)
|(1,213,069
|)
|(8,259,784
|)
|(2,918,397
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|3,427
|(23,154
|)
|(28,642
|)
|(32,226
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(4,146,401
|)
|$
|(1,236,223
|)
|$
|(8,288,426
|)
|$
|(2,950,623
|)
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic
|55,410,695
|51,575,454
|55,410,695
|51,575,454
|Diluted
|55,410,695
|51,575,454
|55,410,695
|51,575,454
|Reconciliation of net (loss) to adjusted EBITDA
|Net (loss)
|$
|(4,149,828
|)
|$
|(1,216,550
|)
|$
|(8,259,784
|)
|$
|(2,918,397
|)
|Stock based compensation
|226,417
|264,725
|997,274
|773,938
|Depreciation and amortization
|182,599
|139,960
|707,073
|674,942
|Interest expense, net
|123,252
|78,999
|267,961
|285,675
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(3,617,560
|)
|$
|(732,866
|)
|$
|(6,287,476
|)
|$
|(1,183,842
|)