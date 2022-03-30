Mobivity Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

PHOENIX, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for brands, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4”) and full year ending December 31, 2021.



Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “2021 was a year of change in the digital marketing industry with the implementation of stringent privacy regulations, particularly with regards to tracking advertising to mobile phones. At Mobivity, we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of these changes and expand to exciting new verticals where the value we can drive results in far higher transactional revenues and margins than our legacy model delivering simple SMS text messages from brands to consumer phones. These efforts got underway in the fourth quarter and in the past few months we’ve already forged partnerships with gaming operators reaching millions of gamers across mobile, PC and console platforms – all of which are now counting on Mobivity to help bring those gamers to the food and convenience brands they love and vice versa! We believe we are powering a whole new approach to advertising, and we’re excited to play a key role in building a valuable intersection between online and offline audiences. Together with our partners we are pioneering a revolutionary way to connect digital with brick-and-mortar consumers in an environment of privacy protected commerce. We’ve never been more energized by the expanded opportunities to grow our business and improve our financial results that this shift in our focus represents.”

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenues of $8.2 million in 2021 compared to $13.3 million in 2020.

Gross margin of 47% compared to 64% in 2020.

Operating expenses for 2021 increased by 22% to $12.8 million compared to $10.5 million in 2020.

Net loss was $8.3 million compared to $3.0 million in 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents totalled $735,000 compared to $3.3 million at December 31, 2020.



Consolidated Financial Summaries

(In thousands) Three months ended December 31, 12 months ended December 31, 2021 2020 $$ % 2021 2020 $$ % Revenue $613 $2,759 ($2,146 ) (77.8 %) $8,175 $13,256 ($5,081 ) (38.3 %) Gross profit ($367 ) $1,753 ($2,120 ) (120.9 %) $3,873 $8,507 ($4,635 ) (54.5 %) Gross margin N/M

63.5 % N/A

N/M 47.4 % 64.2 % N/A

(1,680) bps Operating Expenses $3,658 $2,216 $1,441 +65.0 % $12,746 $10,463 $2,283 +21.8 % Income (loss) from Operations ($4,024 ) ($463 ) ($3,561 ) (768.9 %) ($8.873 ) ($1,956 ) ($6,918 ) (353.7 %) Net income (loss) ($4,150 ) ($1,213 ) ($2,937 ) (242.1 %) ($8,260 ) ($2,918 ) ($5,341 ) (183.0 %) Adjusted EBITDA * ($3,618 ) ($733 ) ($2,885 ) (393.6 %) ($6,287 ) ($1,184 ) ($5,104 ) (431.0 %)

Non-GAAP Measurements

This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today's press release. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity's operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity's business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the Company’s management team; the Company’s expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 735,424 $ 3,282,820 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $56,340 and $33,848, respectively 578,303 305,693 Contracts receivable, current — 943,904 Other current assets 227,458 272,736 Total current assets 1,541,185 4,805,153 Goodwill 411,183 496,352 Right to use lease assets 1,187,537 57,482 Intangible assets, net 1,124,720 1,368,329 Contracts receivable, long term — 1,415,856 Other assets 173,325 25,230 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,437,950 $ 8,168,402 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,823,909 $ 1,935,411 Accrued interest 172,239 47,316 Accrued and deferred personnel compensation 495,533 224,881 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 377,170 606,597 Related party notes payable, net - current maturities 819,531 80,000 Notes payable, net - current maturities 69,052 561,676 Operating lease liability 229,240 58,173 Other current liabilities 9,071 566,303 Total current liabilities 5,995,745 4,080,357 Non-current liabilities Related party notes payable, net - long-term 2,498,711 500,000 Notes payable, net - long-term 39,086 999,001 Operating lease liability 1,188,589 13,296 Other long-term liabilities — 831,535 Total non-current liabilities 3,726,386 2,343,832 Total liabilities 9,722,131 6,424,189 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 13) Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 55,410,695 and 55,410,695, shares issued and outstanding 55,411 55,411 Equity payable 100,862 100,862 Additional paid-in capital 102,446,921 101,186,889 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (52,088 ) (23,446 ) Accumulated deficit (107,835,287 ) (99,575,503 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (5,284,181 ) 1,744,213 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 4,437,950 $ 8,168,402





Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)