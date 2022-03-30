Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) (“Barclays”).



Barclays offers various financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

On March 28, 2022, Reuters published an article entitled, "Barclays faces $590 million hit, scrutiny over sales slip-up." Among other things, the article indicated that, "British bank Barclays faces an estimated 450 million pound ($592 million) loss and regulatory scrutiny for exceeding a U.S. limit on sales of structured products, some of which have surged in popularity since Russia's invasion of Ukraine." Additionally, the article revealed that, "Barclays [. . .] also said on Monday that it will have to delay a planned 1 billion pound share buyback as of the loss, which it will have to incur as a result of buying back the securities in question at their original purchase price."

Following this news, Barclays’ share price fell $0.96, or 10.6%, to close at $8.09 per share on March 28, 2022.

If you are a Barclays investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at info@ktmc.com. You can also click on the following link or paste it in your browser: https://www.ktmc.com/barclays-plc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=barclays

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT: