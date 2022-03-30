HSLDA Sponsors National Spanish-Speaking Homeschool Conference in Miami

Purcellville, VA, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA), the largest homeschool advocacy group in the United States, will send two Spanish-speaking educational consultants Karim Morato and Clarisa Loparo, along with HSLDA attorney Thomas J. Schmidt to keynote a groundbreaking Hispanic homeschool conference this spring. Taking place April 1–2, 2022 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport in Miami, Florida, Teach By Design 2022 (Educa Por Diseño 2022), is a national homeschool convention and one of the first to be conducted in Spanish for Hispanic families.

“We’re excited to see unprecedented growth in Hispanic homeschooling communities, and we’re delighted to help this new thriving homeschool organization make homeschooling possible by coming alongside with Spanish-speaking staff, encouragement, guidance, and practical resources,” said HSLDA President Mike Smith.

Hosted by TransitionED, the event will walk parents through topics including:

How to start homeschooling

Common challenges homeschooling families face

College readiness for homeschool students

Homeschooling children with special needs

“The Hispanic homeschooling community is one of the fastest-growing homeschooling groups in America today,” says Ana María Bagnuoli, founder of TransitionED. “We’re so appreciative that HSLDA has made supporting Hispanic communities on their homeschool journey a key priority, developing free resources and tools in Spanish as well as providing bilingual consulting to homeschooling parents.”

Registration for the conference can be found at: https://www.transitioneducation.net/conferencia2022

About HSLDA

Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) is America’s largest and oldest homeschool advocacy group. Founded in 1983 with the mission to make homeschooling possible for all families, the organization has helped empower millions of homeschooling parents and students. As a membership organization for families homeschooling their children, HSLDA provides a myriad of resources from legal advice to educational consultants to support member families through every step of their homeschool journey. Learn more about HSLDA at https://hslda.org/

About TransitionED

Ricardo Bagnuoli and Ana María are the founders of TransitionED, an organization established in the United States in 2017 to train and equip Hispanic families to transform their homes into the best and first place of learning. Ana and Ricardo believe that education is a design and a tool to discover, nurture, and promote the purpose of life given by God for children in the home. https://www.transitioneducation.net/