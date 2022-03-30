The Plumbing Life Saver Reveals Common Hot Water System Issues and How to Deal With Them

SYDNEY, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the premier plumber Maitland-wide, The Plumbing Life Saver, many homeowners neglect to regularly service their hot water system, only calling in the professionals in the event of a plumbing emergency. The Plumbing Life Saver recommends having the system inspected regularly to ensure it is working efficiently and performing at optimal levels. Additionally, regular inspections will help prevent costly repairs down the track.

The Plumbing Life Saver explains there are signs of issues with a hot water system that homeowners should be aware of. These include rusty brown coloured water running from the tap, muddy-looking water, strange popping and crackling noises coming from the hot water system and water hammer from pipes when hot water taps are turned on or off.

Other tell-tale signs, according to The Plumbing Life Saver, include the pilot light regularly going out, a strange smell and metallic taste, leaks, fluctuating temperature, low hot water pressure or running out of hot water often.

A regular service performed by a licensed plumber can spot minor problems before they become major issues, says The Plumbing Life Saver. Common causes of issues with hot water repairs Maitland-wide include temperature settings that are too high, incorrect gas pressure settings, blocked filters and strainers, leaking or faulty tempering valves, faulty thermocouples and changes in hot water usage.

The Plumbing Life Saver says to help maintain a hot water system, homeowners should consider two critical components: the sacrificial anode as well as the temperature and pressure release valve (TPR). The sacrificial anode prevents hot water tanks from rusting and generally needs to be replaced every five years. TPR valves maintain pressure and prevent the heater from exploding. The Plumbing Life Saver says TPR valves may leak or become blocked if faulty.

If a hot water system hasn't been serviced for some time, it's a good idea to call in the experts. Available 24/7 The Plumbing Life Saver is on call to help with all plumbing issues including blocked drains Maitland-wide.

Related Images











Image 1: The Plumbing Life Saver









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment