Avocado unveils its plan to create All-in-One Blockchain, Crypto, and NFT Solution

Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado , a new cryptocurrency platform, is set to revolutionize the crypto space as it intends to create one system that houses NFTs, cryptocurrency, and blockchain. Avocado hopes to remove the difficulties in the crypto space as it is focused on dealing with the issue of using four different platforms to buy, swap, use a new token, and store the NFT. According to the team lead, “The blockchain, NFT, and crypto space should be accessible for everyone. There shouldn’t be any impediments when doing all of these things using this technology.”





To ensure it provides a solution to this issue, it has created its official NFT collection with over 10,000 distinct NFTs. The NFT collection entitles users to VIP access to all Avocado events and parties. In addition, it allows holders to receive exclusive discounts and get whitelisted in its official NFTs.

Furthermore, rather than selling its NFTs only, it is also creating a live NFT marketplace where investors, creators, and holders can mint and sell their NFTs. The Marketplace is set up with security and legitimacy for the community.

Besides this, the AVO Farm Game is another opportunity for anyone to play to earn rewards. Investors or token holders can plant a seed using their NFT to purchase items in the Avocado Store. Interestingly, it allows holders to earn additional NFTs and tokens as they expand their farms. This will compensate for their effort and time invested in the game.

In his statement, the chief marketing officer emphasized how it will include MetaVerse land in the project. “Forever looking into the future, we are buying MetaVerse land through Sandbox and Decentraland. We will base the Avocado Clubhouse on that land so that everyone in our community can gather as one, chat, share ideas, and relax."

Additionally, it will provide a direct platform that makes swapping more easier. The AVOSwap will enable investors to exchange tokens without using a centralized intermediary. It will be the official decentralized exchange that allows people to trade AVO with other cryptos.

Token distribution and offerings

According to the team, 100,000,000,000 AVO will be available, with 40% for the community, and 25% is allocated to its ecosystem. In addition, 10% is reserved for the team, while 25% will be burnt. The Avocado token is built using the Binance Smart Chain.

