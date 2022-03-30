Local Port Stephens Plumber Gives Advice on How to Avoid Common Causes of Blocked Drains

SYDNEY, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the leading plumber Port Stephens-wide, The Plumbing Life Saver, clogged drains can cause all sorts of issues such as slow water drainage, corrosion, flooding and even sewage backup. To prevent blocked drains and pipes, it's important to understand what causes the issue in the first place.

The Plumbing Life Saver says hair and soap scum are common culprits of blocked drains as they can bind to form blockages. The best way to prevent hair and soap clogging drains is to ensure drain guards are in place and remember to clear them regularly to avoid a build-up. Switching to soap-free body washes is also an easy way to help prevent blocking shower drains.

Using a drain strainer in all sinks is a good idea, says The Plumbing Life Saver. A drain strainer will help stop small debris from getting inside drain pipes. Simple and affordable, drain strainers can be bought from the local hardware in various sizes.

Some people might think disposing of used cooking oil down the kitchen sink is no big deal, but they are wrong. The Plumbing Life saver says cooking grease can stick to the insides of the pipes and will build up as time goes on. To avoid this common cause of blocked drains, it's recommended to dispose of used cooking oil in a container or jar and then throw away with general waste.

Getting some food debris down the kitchen sink is sometimes unavoidable, no matter how cautious someone is. Food debris, like oil, can build up over time and cause blockages. To prevent this from happening, The Plumbing Life Saver suggests pouring a kettle of boiling water down the sink once a week, which will melt any built-up grease and debris.

Blocked drains Port Stephens wide is a common issue The Plumbing Life Saver comes across. The best way to prevent blocked drains is to call in the professionals to inspect pipes on a regular basis. The team at The Plumbing Life Saver can also provide useful advice on preventing any drainage issues in the future.

For affordable 24/7 plumbing service including hot water repairs Port Stephens wide, contact The Plumbing Life Saver.

