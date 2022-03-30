ClearStream provides update on Refinancing of Credit Facility

CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearStream Energy Services Inc. ("ClearStream") (TSX: CSM) today announced that the lender under its $15 million asset-based revolving credit facility has agreed to extend the maturity date of the facility to April 14, 2022 to allow ClearStream additional time to finalize the documentation with its new lender on a $25 million asset-based revolving credit facility with a three-year term and with its existing lenders on the associated amendments to their loan documents. ClearStream anticipates that the refinancing will be completed by April 14, 2022.



With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 50 years, ClearStream provides solutions to the Energy and Industrial markets including: Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure and Water Treatment. With offices strategically located across Canada and a dedicated workforce, we provide maintenance, construction, wear technology and environmental services that keep our clients moving forward.

