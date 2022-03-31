SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of View, Inc. - VIEW

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of View, Inc. (“View” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIEW). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether View and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 22, 2022, View issued a press release “announc[ing] that on February 15, 2022, it received a Staff Delisting Determination (the ‘Staff Determination’) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (‘Nasdaq’), which notified the Company that the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department has initiated a process to delist the Company’s securities from Nasdaq.” View reported that “[t]he Staff Determination was issued because the Company had not filed its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021 (the ‘Quarterly Reports’)” by the February 14, 2022 extended deadline that Nasdaq had previously granted.

On this news, View’s stock price fell $0.335 per share, or 14.35%, to close at $2.00 per share on February 23, 2022.

Then, on March 28, 2022, View announced that “it expects to complete its financial restatement and release full year 2021 and Q1 2022 results in May 2022,” including “restated 2019, 2020 and Q1 2021 financial statements, as well as its Q2 2021, Q3 2021, full year 2021 and Q1 2022 financial statements.”

On this news, View’s stock price fell $0.22 per share, or 10.28%, to close at $1.92 per share on March 29, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .