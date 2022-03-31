APTO GLOBAL WINS FIRST PLACE IN NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL INNOMADNESS COMPETITION

Nashville, TN, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apto Global, the only app-based culture, language and travel community on the market today, announced its win of the Nashville Business Journal 2022 Innomadness competition. The on-line competition positioned 16 Nashville start-ups in a friendly bracket-style competition geared to bring awareness of the burgeoning Nashville tech community.

Two women-led companies – Apto Global, founded by CEO Traci Snowden and Ready, Dress, Go, a clothing line founded by two Vanderbilt sorority sisters – were Nashville Innomadness finalists. After three nail biting rounds to get to the final seed, Apto Global defeated the clothing brand with a comfortable margin in the same week that Apto kicked-off outreach for a new raise of funding.

Apto Global is a platform with a purpose that helps travelers, international students, multinational employees and the culturally curious connect in-app and in real time.

On the Innomadness win, founder and CEO, Traci Snowden said, “The work that our Innomadness competitors are doing are vital to Nashville’s economy and in many instances vital to bringing positive change to industries around the globe. We hope we can be future collaborators.”

Snowden stressed the importance of the Nashville community working together, adding that the work Apto Global does helps multinationals moving to Nashville adapt to life in Tennessee and the rest of the United States and conversely, supports those outbound for work or study anywhere in the world.

“Every year 2.8 billion humans search for the ideal combination of tools and services to help them adapt to life anywhere. This ever-growing number Apto community members seek to connect more profoundly connect in order to succeed academically, socially and professionally.”

The Apto app helps community members overcome logistical, language and cultural barriers by providing matching algorithms, learning opportunities, and robust in-app storytelling tools where community members can share their authentic experiences through videos, groups, and direct one-on-one interactions.

Snowden added, “Apto is the only app-based culture language and travel community on the market today that offers trusted resources and services to specifically address each user’s personalized needs and evolving interests throughout each stage of their journey. The app promotes participation in a meaningful circle of giving, receiving and sharing needed insights and resources to thrive across cultures and geographies.”

About Apto:

Between the years of 2013 and 2019, Apto Global evolved from a service-based business helping international expats inbound to the United States, to a B2B technology learning platform helping 70+ global locations. In late 2019, it began a direct-to-consumer pivot.

In mid-2021, Apto re-branded and restructured to become the global app-based community that it is today, testing its early access versions on Google Play and iOS for its first major launch in 2022. In its earlier iteration, Apto was a SaaS platform that helped internationals inbound to the United States and others venturing elsewhere, adapt to life in hyperlocal communities and settings.

