Football Boots Brings Together New Launches and Boot Releases from Big Brands

With just a couple of more months for the 2021-22 football season to end, it is worth watching what the major brands have in store for their star players for the upcoming season. Football fanatics, too, are waiting for the much-awaited releases. There is nothing called the best in football boots as it all comes down to the individual style and techniques adopted by the player. So, the right way to define best is when someone finds what they are looking for in a particular boot or brand. Many brands have emerged, but very few stay on top of the game because of one reason i.e. they understand how to deliver.



Football Boots talks about all the latest launches by Nike, Adidas, Puma, Mizuno, New Balance and more. The boot experts talk about Nike’s Mercurial Air Zoom Ultra SE, which was officially launched a couple of years ago at an Innovation Summit. The platform was also used to introduce the Zoom Air Technology, similar to the ones found in KD12 basketball shoes. These shoes provide a unique underfoot sensation and an enhanced energy return that only players in action can experience. The other interesting launches are the Nike Superfly 9 and Mercurial Vapor 15.

Puma on the other hand comes with the new generation Future Z that is designed to help players play with or without laces on. This innovative feature is available in the Fuzionfit+ that boasts a wider coverage with Sorona yarns reinforcement, which provides a perfect fit even without the laces on. The Future Z 1.3 officially released a wide arrangement of choices with the Limited Edition TeaZer and Batman colorways. Inspired by David Beckham’s boots, Adidas has decided to continue their 2022 Predator boot releases.

Mizuno is known for its finest materials and leathers used to make the highest quality boots as part of their Morelia and Rebula range. The Morelia Neo Beta leather speed boot silos or the Mizuno Basara 101 Archive Pack, no wonder legends such as Keisuke Honda and Shinji Okazaki decided to wear these boots. Bukayo Saka officially joining New Balance is nothing but a huge boost for the brand. NB continues with their signature Furons. The latest in the list is the customized boots exclusively for Bukayo Saka with bespoke symbols, graphic designs, and innovative color combinations. Stay tuned with Football Boots for more such updates and all future releases from major brands.

FootballBoots.co.uk covers the latest and most recent updates from the boot industry.

