Finnish English

TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 31 MARCH 2022 AT 9:00 (EEST)

Taaleri completed acquisitions of two residential properties in Vantaa and Turku for Aktia Residential+ special investment fund





Aktia Residential Fund+, a special investment fund managed by Taaleri, has purchased 97 rental apartments in Pakkala, Vantaa, and agreed to purchase 126 rental apartments in the heart of Turku in two separate transactions completed on March 30, 2022. The purchase prices of the properties totaled almost EUR 50 million.

The Vantaa property consists of four buildings built in 1999 with a total of 97 apartments and approximately 6,300 square meters of leasable area. The property is located at Käräjäkuja 1, less than a kilometer from the Jumbo shopping center. The property underwent a comprehensive energy renovation in 2021. Heating was changed from district heating to geothermal energy, in addition to which the property generates electricity from its own solar power plant. The whole is supported by heat recovery, which increases the energy savings of the property. The seller was Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company.

The property in Turku is a so-called conversion project where an office building is converted into a residential building. 126 new rental apartments will be built in Yliopistonkatu 34 in the city center. The leasable area of ​​the property is about 3,200 square meters. The project will be completed in the late summer of 2022, when ownership will be transferred to the Aktia Residential Fund+. The seller was AKR Tuotto Ky, which is managed by Auratum Real Estate Ltd.

“The early part of 2022 has continued to be buoyant in the real estate market, and we are pleased to have agreed to acquire two significant properties for the fund. In this way, we will continue to strongly implement the fund's strategy,” says Salla Kalliola from Taaleri Real Estate, the fund's portfolio manager.

The special investment fund Aktia Residential Fund+ is an open-end fund that invests in rental housing, residential plots and public real estate in Finland. The fund's portfolio management has been outsourced to Taaleri, where a 14-person team of experts manages the fund. The fund's designated portfolio managers are Jukka Sjösten and Salla Kalliola.

For further information, please contact:

Salla Kalliola, portfolio manager, Taaleri Real Estate, +358 40 733 1391, salla.kalliola@taaleri.com

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate and bioindustry businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.2 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com



More information on Aktia Residential Fund+ on www.aktia.fi.



Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com