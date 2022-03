Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2021

The Board has in a board meeting, 30 March 2022, approved the Grieg Seafood Integrated Annual Report 2021, including the sustainability report and the financial accounts.

In the meeting, the Board proposed a dividend of NOK 3.00 per share based on the 2021 financial statements. The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to 9 June 2022.

The Integrated Annual Report 2021 is published today, available in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and is also available as pdf on the Company’s website https://investor.griegseafood.com/reports-&-presentations#annual .

For further enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO

Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO

Cell phone +47 908 45 252

About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, and British Columbia as well as Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 750 people work in the company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2025, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit https://investor.griegseafood.com/ .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments