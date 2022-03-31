English Finnish

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 31 March 2022 at 9:30 am



Sampo plc cancels repurchased shares

Sampo plc has, in line with the decision by the Board of Directors, cancelled 17,128,505 own A shares of the company and the cancellation has today been registered with the Finnish Trade Register. The cancelled shares were repurchased under the share buyback programme disclosed on 1 October 2021.

The cancellation reduces the number of issued Sampo A shares with the corresponding amount but has no effect on the share capital. After the cancellation, the total number of issued Sampo A shares is 537,023,345 and the total number of votes attached to these shares is 537,023,345. Prior to the cancellation of the own shares, there were in total 554,151,850 issued Sampo A shares. After the cancellation, the total number of Sampo shares, including 1,200,000 B shares, amounts to 538,223,345 shares. The total number of votes attached to the shares is 543,023,345.



SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

For further information, please contact:





Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031



