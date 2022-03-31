Cavotec wins cleantech orders worth EUR 2M to equip world’s largest container ships

Cavotec has once again been awarded shore power equipment orders from a major global shipping line. The total value of the orders placed by a customer based in the Nordic region is more than EUR 2M. Deliveries are expected to start this spring and continue into early 2023. The equipment, which will enable safe and fast connection to shoreside electricity, will be retrofitted to some of the largest container ships in the world.

The orders are for a significant number of Cavotec’s PowerAMPReels and will enable the vessels to connect to shore power wherever available. This enables considerable reductions in emissions of carbon dioxide, nitrogen and sulphur oxides, and particulate matter, thereby improving air quality in the port and nearby residential areas. The systems (two PowerAMPReels per ship) will be installed on the container ships during scheduled maintenance in drydock. Deliveries are expected to start this spring and continue into early 2023.

Cavotec’s innovative shore power systems play a key role in enabling ports and shipping lines to reduce their environmental impact and achieve climate targets.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications. Backed by more than 40 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. Learn more at cavotec.com .

