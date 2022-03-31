The global EV fast-charging system market is expected to reach $10.82 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 16.56% during the forecast period 2022-2031

New York, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on DC Fast Charging Applications, Vehicle Type, Connector Type, and Power Output of the DC charger System - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249903/?utm_source=GNW





Countries such as China, the U.S., and the U.K. are substantially investing in the development of charging infrastructure. A surge in demand for electric vehicles around the world is also pushing the EV fast-charging system market substantially.



Market Segmentation



Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging System Market by Application



Public electric vehicle fast-charging systems are open for the public and are operated for commercial purposes.Numerous charger manufacturers, as well as governments of major countries, are actively engaging in the public charging domain.



Owing to this public segment is expected to hold a prominent market share in the market.



Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging System Market by Charging Power



>100KW DC fast-chargers are trumping the EV fast-charging infrastructure market. Various companies start their DC fast chargers, ranging from a 50KW DC charger. On account of less cost and ease of availability of power grid for this range, this segment is expected to dominate the market.



Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging System Market by Connector Type



GB/T is the Chinese standard for charging electric vehicle batteries. As China is dominating in the EV fast-charging system market, GB/T segment holds a substantial market share in the market.



Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging System Market by Vehicle Type



Passenger electric vehicle fleet is high compared with electric light and heavy commercial vehicles.Henceforth, the passenger car segment is expected to dominate the market.



The increasing sales of battery electric passenger vehicles are anticipated to drive the market exponentially.



Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging System Market by Region



The automotive market in China is one of the largest in terms of volume in 2021 and is expected to increase exponentially.China holds near to the four-fifth of the market share in terms of fast charging system units sold in 2021.



Further, this number is expected to increase at a high growth rate during the forecast period.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some key players operating in the market are ABB, Blink Charging Co., BP Chargemaster Ltd, Broadband TelCom Power, Inc., ChargePoint Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Efacec Electric Mobility, EVBox, FLO, GARO Group, Proterra Inc., Signet EV Inc., Tesla, Inc., Tritium Pty Ltd, ShenZhen SETEC Power Co., Ltd., Star Charge, and Xi’an TGOOD Intelligent Charging Technology Co., Ltd.



The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details of companies such as their product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the EV fast-charging system market.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• South America

• Brazil

• Rest-of-South America

• Europe

• U.K.

• Italy

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

