Borregaard ASA: Proxies for the Annual General Meeting 7 April 2022

In connection with Borregaard’s Annual General Meeting, Mr. Helge Aasen, chair of the Board of Directors in Borregaard ASA, has been assigned voting rights based on proxies for 7,164,192 shares in Borregaard ASA. The proxies apply exclusively to the Annual General Meeting in Borregaard ASA on 7 April 2022. This means that Mr. Helge Aasen represents a total of 7,16 % of the outstanding shares in Borregaard ASA.



Mr. Helge Aasen’s shareholding in Borregaard ASA is 3,900 shares.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 31 March 2022

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



