India Gems and Jewelry Markets Report 2022: Historical Years 2017-2020, Base Year of 2021, 2022 Estimates, & Forecasts 2023-2027

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Gems and Jewelry Market, By Type (Gold, Diamond, Silver, Gemstones, Others (Pearl, Platinum, etc.)), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2017-FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Gems and Jewelry Market stood at USD78.50 billion in FY2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.34% in the forecast years, FY2023-FY2027, to achieve a market value of USD119.80 billion by FY2027.

The Indian Gems and Jewelry Market is growing on the backbone of growing disposable income among the Indian population. Moreover, gems and jewelry in the country are often associated with luxury gift items.

Thus, increasing instances of festival gift exchanges and changing consumer preferences toward celebration presents for their families and friends are also driving the growth of the Indian Gems and Jewelry Market in the upcoming five years. Surging demand for branded jewelry products and assurance of the authentic and pure form of the luxury metal and gems in the jewelry is also supporting the growth of the Indian Gems and Jewelry Market in the next five years.

Growing urbanization, innovative product launches, designer products, and technological advancements in product development are further substantiating the growth of the Indian Gems and Jewelry Market in the future five years. Increasing innovation and adoption in men's jewelry and acquiring gemstones in clothing for men is another major factor that is driving the market growth.



Luxurious materials like gold and silver are significantly categorized as a symbol of wealth and prestige among Indian families. Utilizing modern materials like white gold, platinum, rose gold, etc. are also some of the modern designs and modern materials that are utilized in jewelry making and are rapidly being accepted in the Indian market, mostly among the working female population looking for lighter and comfortable jewelry for their regular assembles. Gemstones such as ruby and others are making a big contribution to the shifting fashion trends, particularly among the elite and upper-middle classes.



Gold is anticipated to hold the largest share of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of the traditional categorization of the material as a symbol of prestige and wealth. Increasing demands for wedding jewelry and traditional jewelry manufacturing using the material are also anticipated to further support the market's growth in the next five years.

Major Market Players that Lead the Market Growth

Rajesh Exports Limited

Malabar Gold Private Limited

Titan Company Limited

Bhima Jewellery and Diamonds Private Limited

Kalyan Jewellers India Limited

PC Jeweller Limited

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited

Joyalukkas India Limited

Hari Krishna Exports Private Limited

Vaibhav Global Limited

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017- FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022

Forecast Period: FY2023 - FY2027

India Gems and Jewelry Market, By Type:

Gold

Diamond

Silver

Gemstones

Others

India Gems and Jewelry Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

India Gems and Jewelry Market, By Region:

South

North

East

West

