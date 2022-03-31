Thailand Construction Equipment Market Report 2022-2028: Upsurge in Infrastructure Development Projects Driving the Market

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Thailand construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecasted period. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.

THAILAND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Thailand earthmoving equipment market is projected to witness robust growth till 2028 owing to the growth in construction, transportation renewable energy sectors with increased government investments in highway, metro, and airports construction projects.



Civil engineering activities in the country are growing due to increased government investments in transport and infrastructure development projects.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The construction equipment market is consolidated among Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Kobelco Construction Equipment with Komatsu emerging as the leader.

MARKET DRIVERS

Upsurge in Infrastructure Development Projects driving Construction Equipment in Thailand

Government Investments in Renewable Energy Industry supporting Construction Equipment Demand

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?

This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:

Volume (Unit sales)

Type

Application

Value (USD)

Type

Application

Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Thailand, significant projects and investments, dynamics, and market share.

Examples of the latest technologies.

Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data.

Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices.

Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Thailand construction equipment market share.

Complete supply chain analysis

Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market

Company Profile of 19 vendors and distributors

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 - Introduction

Market Snapshot

Executive Summary

Section 2 - The Market Overview

Economic Scenario, Infrastructure Construction projects in Thailand region

Section 3 - Thailand Construction Equipment (Type & Application)

5.1 Thailand Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)

5.1.1. Earth Moving Equipment

Excavator

Backhoe Loader

Motor Grader

Other Earth Moving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, etc.)

5.1.2. Road Construction Equipment

Asphalt Paver

Road Roller

5.1.3. Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift and Telescopic Handler

Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor Lifts, etc)

5.2 Thailand Construction Equipment Market by Application (Volume & Value)

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Others (Power Generation and Utilities, Municipal Corporation etc)

Section 4: Technology Development

Advent of Technology

Section 5: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Key Economic Regions in Thailand, Advantage Thailand, FDI in Thailand, Import/Export Trend Analysis, Supply Chain, COVID-19 Impact

Section 6 - Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape Overview

Major Vendors (Caterpillar Thailand, Kobelco Thailand, Komatsu Thailand, Siam Kubota, XCMG, Zoomlion, SANY, Hyundai Construction Machinery, Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction machinery, Sumitomo, JCB, LiuGong, Liebherr)

Distributors Profile

Section 7 - Report Summary

Key Insights

Abbreviations

List of Exhibits

Section 8 - Report Scope & Definition

Research Methodology

Market Definition, Inclusion & Exclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yu88wb

Attachment