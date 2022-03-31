Thailand Construction Equipment Market Report 2022-2028: Upsurge in Infrastructure Development Projects Driving the Market

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Thailand construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecasted period. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.
THAILAND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION
The Thailand earthmoving equipment market is projected to witness robust growth till 2028 owing to the growth in construction, transportation renewable energy sectors with increased government investments in highway, metro, and airports construction projects.
Civil engineering activities in the country are growing due to increased government investments in transport and infrastructure development projects.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The construction equipment market is consolidated among Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Kobelco Construction Equipment with Komatsu emerging as the leader.
MARKET DRIVERS
- Upsurge in Infrastructure Development Projects driving Construction Equipment in Thailand
- Government Investments in Renewable Energy Industry supporting Construction Equipment Demand
