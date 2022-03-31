The automated material handling equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 28.8 billion in 2022 to USD 45.1 billion in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2027

New York, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automated Material Handling Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product, System Type, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05009185/?utm_source=GNW

The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic.



The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user industries may have a considerable direct impact on the automated material handling equipment market.



Unit Load segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The unit load material handling systems segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.These systems are widely used in various industries as they are cost-effective and can handle several items simultaneously, thereby reducing the number of trips, the time required for loading and unloading, and the cost of handling.



The increasing demand for automated material handling equipment in the e-commerce industry is expected to fuel the market of unit load material handling systems during the forecast period.Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AMHE market faced decline in its growth.



However, it also created awareness amongst the manufacturers and warehouse operators in the e-commerce, automotive, and semiconductor and electronics industry regarding the benefits of unit load material handling systems. Thus, an increase in the adoption of such equipment in these industries is expected.



Automotive Industry is expected to hold the largest share of market during the forecast period.

The automotive industry is expected to hold the largest share of the AMH equipment market during the forecast period. Automotive industry is amongst the most innovative industries in terms of using automated equipment The need for constant availability of components and spare parts, just-in-time (JIT) delivery of materials, and reduction in the cost of unproductive labour are driving the growth of the automotive industry segment.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of market in 2022.

The AMH equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of market in 2022.Rising awareness related to warehouse automation, increased emphasis of the leading economies such as China and Japan on robotics and automation, and the growing e-commerce industry are some of the primary factors contributing to the higher share of Asia Pacific in the AMH equipment market.



The rapid growth of automotive, e-commerce, food & beverages, and healthcare industries in emerging economies, such as China and Japan, has contributed to the growth of the AMH equipment market in Asia Pacific.Moreover, governments in Asia Pacific countries are increasingly emphasizing safety and security on production floors, which can be best achieved by the implementation of AMH equipment.



The market is witnessing rapid growth in countries such as China and Japan, owing to increasing investments by manufacturers and suppliers in the installation of such equipment at warehouses and distribution centres.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation – C-level Executives – 35%, Directors – 45%, and Others – 20%

• By Region – North America - 30%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 35%, and Rest of the World – 10%



Major players in the automated material handling equipment market include Daifuku (Japan), KION (Germany), SSI Schaefer (Germany), Toyota Industries (Japan) and Honeywell International (US).

The automated material handling equipment market has been segmented into product, system type, industry, and region. The automated material handling equipment market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



Reasons to buy the report:

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on product, system type, industry, and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the automated material handling equipment market.

• A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the automated material handling equipment market.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the automated material handling equipment market have been detailed in this report.

• Detailed information regarding the COVID-19 impact and related updates on the market has been provided in the report

• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as in-depth analysis of their revenues

