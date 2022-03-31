Japan Construction Equipment Market Report 2022: Market will be Valued at $27.31 Billion to Reach a Volume of 186,001 Units by 2027

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Japan construction equipment market will be valued at USD 27.31 billion to reach a volume of 186,001 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.88% during the forecast period 2021-2027.
JAPAN CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION
Urban engineering projects and building renovations require compact and multi-functional construction equipment that is suitable for small-scale construction projects. Thus, the increasing urban engineering projects will be fueling the demand for backhoe loaders in Japan
Large construction projects such as the redevelopment of Shibuya and Toranomon-Azabudai district leads to the increasing demand for bulldozers in Japan.
The Japanese government is involved in the field investigation of 15,000 sites for landslide disaster prevention. This will drive the demand for rough terrain cranes as they can operate on uneven surfaces.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN THE REPORT
The increase in government investments in various infrastructure development projects such as the redevelopment of Shibuya, Taranomon, new Shinagawa station will increase the demand for mobile Cranes and hoists market in Japan.
Factors such as technological advancements in telescopic handlers, technological advances in infrastructure development are leading to the increasing usage of forklift and telescopic handlers in the Japanese construction equipment market
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
In 2021, Kobelco introduced ICT-enabled construction machinery with a navigation system to cater to the need of high construction and mining projects in the region.
Kobelco introduced ICT-enabled construction machinery with a navigation system that incorporates monitor displays and alerts in the driver's cab and a machine control system that lets the operator undertake complex work operations with easy lever manipulation.
Major Vendors
- Caterpillar
- Komatsu
- Hitachi Construction Machinery
- Kobelco Construction Machinery
- Volvo Construction Equipment
- Kubota Corporation
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries
- Liebherr
- SANY Group
Other Prominent Vendors
- Takeuchi Manufacturing
- Tadano
- Yanmar Holdings Co.
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 - Introduction
- Market Snapshot
- Executive Summary
Section 2 - The Market Overview
- Economic Scenario
- Foreign Direct Investment
- Major Projects in Pipeline
- Key Economic Regions in Japan
- Import/Export Trend Analysis
- Increasing global demand for construction equipment further enhancing export prospects
- Growth prospects in construction industry, Supply Chain
- COVID-19 Impact
Section 3 - Technological Advancements
- Advent of new Technology
Section 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends
Section 5 - Japan Construction Equipment (Type & Application)
5.1 Japan Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)
5.1.1. Earth Moving Equipment
- Excavator
- Backhoe Loader
- Motor Grader
- Other Earth Moving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, etc.)
5.1.2. Road Construction Equipment
- Asphalt Paver
- Road Roller
5.1.3. Material Handling Equipment
- Crane
- Forklift and Telescopic Handler
- Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor Lifts, etc)
5.2 Japan Construction Equipment Market by Application (Volume & Value)
- Construction
- Mining
- Manufacturing
- Others (Power Generation and Utilities, Municipal Corporation etc)
Section 6 - Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape Overview
- Major Vendors (Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Volvo Construction Equipment, SANY Group, Kobelco Construction Machinery, Kubota Corporation, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Liebherr)
- Other Prominent Vendors (Takeuchi Manufacturing, Yanmar Holdings Co, Tadano and Zoomlion Heavy Industry
Section 7 - Report Summary
- Key Insights
- Analyst Outlook
- Abbreviations
Section 8 - Report Scope & Definition
