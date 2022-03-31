Avoteo emerges as the first crowdfunding platform without spending money

Avoteo is the first crowdfunding platform where its invaluable clients don't have to pay to support exciting projects. Crypto enthusiasts only must do is vote for an idea they believe in.

An idea is an engine for people around the world. An idea is born in the minds of talented people who create the future without regard to difficulties. An idea is more important than money, but it often appears where there is no money at all. Fortunately, with Avoteo, cash is no longer needed to support start-ups and ideas!

Avoteo has become the first crowdfunding platform in the crypto industry where its precious clients and investors don't have to pay to support exciting projects. All they must do is vote for an idea in which they have faith.

Avoteo functions on the following structure:

Avoteo connects investors and startups on a single platform. Startup owners present their project, and interested investors vote for it; The most popular projects rise to the top and are funded by the Avoteo Foundation.

To vote and publish projects, determined investors need to become a holder of the native AVO token. A part of the sales of each token goes to the creation of a fund. From which selected projects will be financed. Every token purchase is already an investment, and every vote is a direct help to start-ups on the way to success!

Additionally, in a recent development, people now can obtain up to 15,000 AVO for free. Avoteo recently launched a contest where 30,000 AVO tokens will be raffled off. The first place will get 15,000 AVO! To participate, interested users need to record a video with any creative idea and add the image of the Avoteo logo. It can be digital art, NFT, physical coin, etc. Any ideas are welcomed! More information about the contest can be found here.

Avoteo is creating the future of Democratic Crowdfunding. The active dev team of Avoteo has created a future-oriented long-term project, which gives start-ups a unique opportunity to get real support from the interested community. Interested crypto enthusiasts can present their projects and seek funding or vote on projects and help them succeed!

More information about the project can be found on the official website of Avoteo.